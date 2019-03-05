Dynatronics Corporation: Dynatronics to Participate in Canaccord's 2019 Musculoskeletal Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2019 / Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT), a leading provider of physical therapy, rehabilitation, and athletic training products, today announced that its management team will present at Canaccord's 2019 Musculoskeletal Conference on March 12, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Canaccord's 14th annual conference attracts some of the industry's most innovative businesses and helps connect them with institutional investors to discuss investment opportunities and sector trends. Approximately 40 public and private companies are expected to present. Investors attending the conference and/or the AAOS (American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons) annual meeting who would like to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Dynatronics management may do so by contacting their Canaccord representative, or Jim Ogilvie at jim.ogilvie@dynatronics.com.

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to attend the Canaccord Genuity Musculoskeletal Conference for the second time," said Dr. Christopher R. von Jako, CEO of Dynatronics. "We appreciate the chance to update investors on the markets we serve and our growth strategy."

About Dynatronics Corporation

Dynatronics is a medical device company committed to providing high-quality restorative products designed to accelerate achieving optimal health. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a broad range of products for clinical use in physical therapy, rehabilitation, pain management, and athletic training. Through its distribution channels, Dynatronics markets and sells to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, hospitals, and consumers. The company is headquartered in greater Salt Lake City, Utah, and its products are marketed under a portfolio of brands including Bird & Cronin®, Dynatron Solaris®, Hausmann, Physician's Choice®, and PROTEAM™. More information is available at www.dynatronics.com.

Contact:

Dynatronics Corporation

Investor Relations

Jim Ogilvie

(801) 727-1755

jim.ogilvie@dynatronics.com

For additional information, please visit: www.dynatronics.com

Like Dynatronics on Facebook

Connect with Dynatronics on LinkedIn

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE: Dynatronics Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/538036/Dynatronics-to-Participate-in-Canaccords-2019-Musculoskeletal-Conference-in-Las-Vegas-Nevada