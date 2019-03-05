Concierge Technologies, Inc.: Concierge Technologies' Subsidiary Brigadier Security Systems Obtains ULC Certification for Fire Alarm Communication Panel Installation and Monitoring

Canadian Government Regulations Expand Scope of Business, Provide Brigadier with Added Revenue Stream

SAN CLEMENTE, CA and SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2019 / Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CNCG), a diversified global holding firm, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Brigadier Security Systems, has been certified by the Underwriters' Laboratories of Canada (ULC) as a qualified installer of ULC-approved fire alarm panel communication systems.

Only ULC-certified installers are allowed to install communication panels and provide monitoring services to all commercial buildings in Canada that are required by law to have such systems in place.

Rob Ast, president of Brigadier, said, "The requirement for commercial buildings to install ULC-approved fire alarm panels in commercial buildings, and have their status monitored, is now being aggressively enforced. As a result, we are experiencing sharply increased demand for installation, maintenance and monitoring services.

"As part of Brigadier receiving ULC certification, we successfully completed rigorous in-depth training and examinations from the regulatory agencies. Our company is now able to offer a complete suite of installation, maintenance and monitoring services to building owners throughout our service area. With offices and technicians staged in our two most populous cities, Saskatoon and Regina, Brigadier is ideally positioned to accommodate the majority of commercial customers requiring fire alarm communication panels, inspections and monitoring services.

"We anticipate our new line of ULC-approved products and services to be a significant contributor to our business, along with our growing base of consumer and home intrusion alarm installation and monitoring, as the largest dealer of SecurTek products in Saskatchewan," Ast added.

About Brigadier

Founded in 1985, Brigadier Security Systems serves industrial, commercial and residential markets, providing intrusion, access control and video surveillance. The full-service ULC-certified company also offers fire and medical monitoring, as well as comprehensive environmental monitoring solutions such as flood and temperature, and narcotic detection with its canine team. For more information about Brigadier visit www.brigadiersecurity.com or telephone (306) 665-0401.

About Concierge Technologies, Inc.

Concierge Technologies is a publicly traded global holding firm, with operating subsidiaries in financial services, food manufacturing, security systems and beauty products. Offices and manufacturing operations are in the U.S., New Zealand and Canada. For more information, visit www.conciergetechnology.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, Brigadier Security Systems' new line of ULC-approved products being a significant contributor to its business, should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Concierge Technologies or its subsidiary companies, please refer to the Company's recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at the Company's website: ( http://www.conciergetechnology.net ) or at www.sec.gov.

