Tecogen Inc.: Tecogen Awarded Multiple Turnkey Contracts with Luxury Apartment Building Owner

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2019 / Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ: TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient, clean, natural gas powered on-site power, heating and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce a project with a residential apartment building owner located in New York City. Tecogen will install, commission and provide complete maintenance services for seven InVerde CHP systems to be installed in three of the owner's properties. The systems will also provide backup power to the complex in the event of a grid outage.

Tecogen will deploy its proprietary CHP Insight™ cloud-based monitoring systems which report annual savings and operational characteristics of the Tecogen solution to customers by providing real time system data on system performance. This allows performance and savings information to be delivered from computers, smart phones, or other devices. CHP Insight can also be expanded to control or monitor existing infrastructure in a building which is an additional value added to our customer base.

"This project will show-case Tecogen's cloud-based information management system," said Joseph E. Gehret, Director of Field Operations at Tecogen. "CHP Insight provides real time customer savings information and can be used to develop control strategies to operate the CHP plant to maximize savings for the customer. We are excited to work with this customer to meet energy saving goals while providing grid resiliency for the residential complex."

This project was achievable because of Tecogen's modular approach to CHP solutions. The existing infrastructure in each building demanded units configured around existing structure and that the units be flexible in order to facilitate anticipated changes in operational strategy for meeting the energy needs of the buildings.

"Building owners and developers are continuing to invest heavily in improvements to their buildings that will reduce operating expenses, improve resiliency all the while increasing the value of their properties," said Benjamin Locke, CEO at Tecogen. "The system is projected to exceed $500k in annual savings with a 5-6-year payback. We believe that the financial savings to our CHP customers coupled with the adaptability of our modular systems and the ability to closely monitor, maintain, and optimize the operations of our equipment makes our CHP systems a compelling investment."

The system is expected to be operational in early 2020 and includes a 5-year maintenance contract on all of our CHP units.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including natural gas engine-driven combined heat and power, air conditioning systems, and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company is known for cost efficient, environmentally friendly and reliable products for energy production that, through patented technology, nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer's carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,000 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel across the United States. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, and Ultera are registered or pending trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

