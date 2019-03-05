AnnuityAdvantage: For Bigger Tax Refund, Fund Your IRA; for a Better Rate on Your Money, Use a Fixed Annuity

Fixed-rate annuities pay more interest than bank CDs

MEDFORD, OR / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2019 / Most people can still get a tax deduction on their 2018 return by contributing to their IRA until April 15.

A fixed-rate annuity is one of the best choices for an IRA because it offers a guaranteed interest rate and guaranteed principal.

You can buy a five-year fixed annuity that pays a 4.00 percent annual rate, according to https://www.AnnuityAdvantage.com, which tracks interest rates from dozens of insurers. The top five-year bank CD pays much less: 3.10 percent.

You can get the same 3.10 percent guaranteed rate on a three-year fixed annuity.

The fixed-rate deferred annuity is one of the most popular choices because of its simplicity. It guarantees a set interest rate for a number of years.

But there are other annuity options for IRAs. They include fixed-index annuities for growth potential, deferred income annuities for guaranteed lifetime income beginning at a future date, and qualified longevity annuity contracts (QLACs) for income and tax deferral of RMDs past age 70½.

Ken Nuss of AnnuityAdvantage has written an article on how various types of annuities work in IRAs. It can be read on Newsmax at https://tinyurl.com/y2at8448.

AnnuityAdvantage's annuity specialists offer informed, pressure-free advice for anyone who wants to place their IRA funds in an annuity. They make it easy and simple to set up.

Fixed annuities are also a top choice for retirement savings outside of an IRA because they offer tax deferral along with guarantees.

