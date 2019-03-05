Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2019) - First Energy Metals (CSE: FE) (FSE: A2JC89) (OTC Pink: ASKDF) is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, having previously traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. First Energy Metals Limited is a junior resource company engaged in the exploration and development of energy metals such as cobalt, nickel and graphite within its property portfolio in North America.

In January 2018, the company entered into an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Phyllis Cobalt Property located in the Kenora Mining District of northwestern Ontario. The company's business objective for the following 12 months is to carry out a drill program at its Phyllis Cobalt Property, to test the central Phyllis Cobalt Zone below surface.

In May 2018, the company entered into an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Russel Graphite Property which consists of thirty mineral claims totalling 1,798 hectares, located in Gatineau area of Quebec approximately 50 kilometres to the north of Ottawa. There are three main large flake graphite showings on the property.

For more information please visit the company's website www.FirstEnergyMetals.com, contact Gurminder Sangha, President and CEO, at 604-375-6005 or by email at gsangha@firstenergymetals.com.

