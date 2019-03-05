Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2019) - Red Pine Exploration, (TSXV: RPX), a gold exploration and development company operating in the prolific greenstone belt of Northern Ontario, announced new high-grade gold results from its delineation drilling of the Surluga Deposit. The Surluga deposit is one of two known resources, identified to date, on the large 6,519-hectare Wawa Gold Property, located near Wawa, Ontario. These latest results will be included a revised NI 43-101 resource estimate for the deposit that is expected to be issued in the second quarter of 2019.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information on the company and this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Red Pine" in the search box. Quentin Yarie, President and CEO, was recently interviewed in this "video" by David Morgan of the Morgan Report.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/

Quentin Yarie, President and CEO, stated: "Our in-fill drilling program in the Surluga Deposit continues to discover zones of high-grade mineralization inside and outside of the current footprint of the inferred resource. The holes reported here were planned to close gaps identified in the process of updating the current Surluga Deposit. Most of the tested gaps are adjacent to the existing underground infrastructure of the Surluga and Jubilee Mines."

Highlights include Hole 255 containing 10.6 grams per tonne gold over 12.7 metres true width including 34.4 grams per tonne gold over 3.7 metres true width, Hole 258 containing 1.6 grams per tonne gold over 41.0 metres true width including 5.2 grams per tonne gold over 3.1 metres and 4.6 grams per tonne over 6.2 metres true width, and Hole 251 containing 4.0 grams per tonne gold over 2.9 metres true width.

Red Pine's work to improve its understanding of the geological factors that control higher-grade gold mineralization in the Surluga Deposit, has enabled the company to identify zones where significant gold mineralization can be expected.

Red Pine's 2018 diamond drill program, from July to early January 2019, targeted strategic areas in the Surluga Deposit where geological modelling suggested that high-grade mineralization would be discovered. Drilling results to date support the potential for the Surluga Deposit to host a higher-grade gold resource, accessible using the existing underground developments of the Surluga Mine.

Recent drilling is also confirming that additional gold zones exist below the Jubilee Shear Zone, host of the Surluga Deposit, and that higher-grade mineralization can be found in those gold zones. Assay results for another 20 infill drill holes completed in the Surluga Deposit are still pending.

Red Pine's on-going drill program is designed to potentially expand the size of the existing inferred gold resource at the Surluga Deposit and connect the other zones of gold mineralization along the Wawa Gold Corridor.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.redpineexp.com, or contact Quentin Yarie, President & CEO at 416-364-7024, or email qyarie@redpineexp.com. Investor relations is handled by Mia Boiridy, who can be contacted at 416-364-7024, or by email at mboiridy@redpineexp.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43232