Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2019) - NUGL Inc. (OTC Pink: NUGL) (the "Company"), a one-stop shop for all things cannabis through the intelligent connection of consumers and companies, is pleased to announce the launch of its social media platform and expansion of staff for NUGL and NUGL Media Group.

NUGL has launched the most dynamic social media platform online and in the cannabis industry, looking to compete with all existing social media platforms. NUGL's new community possesses a distinct competitive advantage over companies such as Facebook and Instagram due to its ability to integrate with multiple NUGL profiles and menus.

"The feedback we are getting is strong. Our user base now can interact and network to grow sales. Users can connect seamlessly without limits or constraints, allowing growth and the ability to leverage their social reach," stated Brandon Vargas, CEO of NUGL. "For many people, current social media is one dimensional. Let's say someone becomes a Realtor. They have to create a new page and then beg their friends to hit "Like." With NUGL's new platform the transformation is seamless and elegant."

NUGL is also pleased to announce Brent Buhrman has been added to the Board of Directors. "Brent is a 30-year veteran in the cannabis industry both in retail and manufacturing. He will add further insight and experience to the Company," stated Vargas.

"I am ecstatic to be a part of the NUGL team. NUGL is strategically changing the game and I want to be a part of it. In my 30+ years in the cannabis industry this is one of the biggest advances in the space," stated Buhrman. Buhrman will be replacing Chris Adams who has resigned from the board after serving over a year. Mr. Adams has been a key component in assisting the development of the software and the Company thanks him for his service.

NUGL has also added two additional members to the staff. This is in an effort to support the growth of the company and support the launch of the social media platform. Melissa Rondon will serve as Editor in Chief of NUGL Magazine and David Ruiz will serve as Video Producer / Editor of NUGL Magazine. Both Mellissa and David will be part of NUGL Media Group.

You can read more about the new team members at http://www.nugl.com/about.htmlteam

About Brent Buhrman

Brent Buhrman has been actively involved in the cannabis industry for 30 years and is a true expert in many areas of the business. Under California Proposition 215, he has owned and successfully operated a medical cannabis delivery business from 1996-2009 as well as owned and operated one of the very first medicinal cannabis dispensaries located in Riverside county from 2009-2013. During that time his medicinal collective accumulated over 15,000 members and took several millions of dollars in donations every year.

About David Ruiz

Mr. Ruiz was one of the founders of Culture Magazine, the cannabis community's pioneer in cannabis publishing with circulation in five states and home delivered subscriptions reaching across the globe.

About Melissa Rondon

Melissa began writing professionally as a research writer, honing her skills for years before pursuing her dream of creating and publishing innovative content to readers across the globe.

She has seen assignments ranging from freelance gigs to regular editorial duties within traditional publications. As a freelance writer and passionate cannabis advocate, she quickly found herself writing and performing editorial duties for several cannabis publications in a variety of different niches.

About NUGL

NUGL is the world's first cannabis search app built for the people, by the people. Our goal is to build the most user-friendly app experience in the cannabis industry by listening to our users and giving them what they want. NUGL is the only cannabis search app that offers equal and unbiased search results. We don't sell top-spot listings or fake reviews, so our data stays true. Use NUGL to search for genuine user-rated dispensaries, strains, doctors, lawyers, cannabis service providers, vape shops, hydro stores, brands and more. NUGL's flexible web app has no geographic limitations and can rapidly connect cannabis companies, related vertical services and users. The NUGL iOS and Android app brings a powerful cannabis search tool within reach of anyone, anytime, anywhere with the ease of a smartphone.

Forward-Looking Statements

