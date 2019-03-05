New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2019) - NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Companies Exploring Solar Energy, Establishing Foothold in Hot Industry," featuring SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING).

To hear the NetworkNewsAudio version, visit: http://nnw.fm/P4d7A

To read the full editorial, visit: http://nnw.fm/RbZC4

This burgeoning solar growth presents a major opportunity for SinglePoint and Direct Solar to establish a leadership role within a promising industry. SinglePoint is well equipped to make this move.

Initially a full-service mobile technology provider, the company has grown through diversification into the horizontal market and has created an impressive portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued subsidiaries. Throughout this process, SinglePoint has built a reputation for researching opportunities where it can be active within a company and influence strategy and direction. Target companies are typically undervalued and cash-flow positive with high potential and verified assets.

About SinglePoint, Inc.

SinglePoint, Inc. is a technology and investment company with a focus on acquiring companies that will benefit from the injection of growth capital and technology integration. The company portfolio includes mobile payments, ancillary cannabis services and blockchain solutions. Through acquisitions into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued companies, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base. Through SingleSeed, the company is providing products and services to the cannabis industry. For more information, visit the company's website at www.SinglePoint.com.

About NetworkNewsAudio

NetworkNewsAudio (NNA) , a NetworkNewsWire (NNW) Solution, allows you to sit back and listen to market updates, CEO interviews and a Company AudioPressRelease (APR). These audio clips provide snapshots of position, opportunity and momentum. NetworkNewsAudio (NNA) can assist your company by cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNA brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is where news, content and information converge. NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a comprehensive provider of news aggregation and syndication, enhanced press release services and a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and writers, NNW has the unparalleled ability to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public with an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the nation.

For more information, visit: www.NetworkNewsAudio.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications:

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43234