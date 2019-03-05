International Endeavors Corporation: CBD Winery Among Companies Looking To Shape The CBD Infused Beverage Industry

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2019 / International Endeavors Corporation, Inc. (OTC PINK: IDVV) today announced with the CBD infused products movement supercharged by the 2018 U.S. Farm Bill, cannabis and beverage companies alike are officially beginning to launch CBD-infused beverage products in the U.S. market.

The rollout of various CBD-infused beverages throughout 2019 in the United States will likely set the foundation for CBD infused products around the world, as these brands will gain a first to market advantage in the emerging sub segment of what could become the world's largest functional drinks market.

Some companies are looking to really shape the CBD-infused beverage industry.

CBD Winery For CBD Infused Alcohol Free Wine Beverage: Launched

Recently, CBD Winery a subsidiary of International Endeavors Corporation (IDVV) announced it received its first purchase order of 100 cases. One of the most anticipated segments, CBD Winery, based out of Temecula Valley in Southern California plans to become a leader in the CBD Infused Wine Marketplace.

Company Spokesman Barry Smith stated, "We are very pleased with the demand of our CBD Wine Products, frankly it's been higher than we thought it would ever be. We are in the process of building a new website for the Company and Winery, while expanding our manufacturing and distribution capabilities. It's a very exciting time and it is all coming together at once."

The launch of CBD Winery will make International Endeavors Corporation one of the first companies in the United States to bring the benefits of CBD infused alcohol free wine to U.S. consumers. With the current demand for wine that already spans across the country, IDVV could surely be a first-mover in the CBD infused beverage race.

New Age Beverages Goes CBD: In Development

New Age Beverages (NBEV), a U.S. based organic and natural beverage company aiming to become the world's leading healthy beverage company, recently announced a signed agreement to "develop and distribute Marley branded cannabis-infused beverages."

New Age Beverages plans to design its Marley+CBD product line with Docklight Brands, a cannabis brand holding company that in addition to Marley Natural, owns brands such as The Goodship, Irisa, Dutchy and Headlight.

The first product to come out of the Marley+CBD portfolio will be "Marley+CBD Mellow Mood", a relaxation drink that contains 25mg of pharmaceutical grade CBD per serving.

Marley+CBD Mellow Mood, which will be sold first in Colorado, Oregon, Washington, and Michigan, holds the potential to be one of the first globally-recognized CBD-infused relaxation drinks in the U.S. market.

Phivida Holdings Inc.: Starting Small

Phivida Holdings Inc. (PHVAF), a premium functional food and beverage company, is developing a line of functional beverages and supplements infused with active hemp extract under the brand name "Oki".

Oki beverages, which include iced teas and flavor-infused waters, contain 10mg of active hemp extract per serving. Management expects the Oki product line to officially launch in over 1,000 outlets by early 2019.

Phivida Holding's Oki branded iced tea products will likely benefit from the mainstream awareness generated by New Age Beverage's Marley+CBD product line. Oki's focus on offering a more restorative benefit for the active consumer as opposed to relaxation could be key, as this may allow Phivida to avoid initial competition with the heavyweight Marley brand name and thus build a foothold in the CBD functional consumer segment.

CBD-Infused Beverage Trends Begin To Emerge

The fragmented nature of the beverage industry, a growing consumer trend towards more health-conscious products, and an increased demand for cannabis-infused beverages is providing new market entrants with a rare opportunity to seize market share.

This opportunity becomes especially pronounced when companies are capable of tapping into multiple consumer trends at once, such is the case with the CBD Winery and its CBD-infused alcohol free wine product line. The potential for CBD infused beverages has never looked more promising, only time will tell.

About CBD Winery

CBD Winery is a boutique winery based out of the Temecula Valley Wine Country that focuses on the production of CBD infused wine. For more information including pricing please visit www.cbdwinery.com

About International Endeavors Corporation (OTC stock symbol: IDVV)

International Endeavors Corporation focuses on building intellectual property and making equipment sales in the medical marijuana and legal cannabis industry through the creation of off-grid grow labs, biomedical devices, clean-energy solutions, and patented devices. The company is also engaged in locating and acquiring established companies, brands, and technologies. The company's real estate portfolio includes commercial property, agricultural land, and buildings.

Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. International Endeavors Corporation (IDVV) is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Nate Engel, CEO

Phone: 1-951-296-1024

Email: nate@internationalendeavorscorp.com

SOURCE: International Endeavors Corporation, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/538067/CBD-Winery-Among-Companies-Looking-To-Shape-The-CBD-Infused-Beverage-Industry