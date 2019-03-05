Heat Biologics, Inc.: Heat Biologics Lead Director to Chair Oncology Roundtable Discussion at WuXi Healthcare Forum in Shanghai

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2019 / Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX), a biopharmaceutical company developing "off-the-shelf" T-cell therapies designed to activate a patient's immune system against cancer, today announced that John Prendergast, Heat Biologic's Lead Board member, will chair a roundtable discussion at 4:00-5:00 pm China Standard Time (CST), on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the WuXi Healthcare Forum at the St. Regis Shanghai Jingan Hotel. The Forum brings together more than 5,000 industry leaders from 2,000 organizations spanning 20 countries to share their collective insights on the global challenges facing healthcare and future possibilities.

Dr. Prendergast will chair a panel on oncology, which will focus on promising new developments in the space.

About Heat Biologics, Inc.

Heat Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company developing immunotherapies designed to activate a patient's immune system against cancer using of CD8+ "Killer" T-cells. Our T-Cell Activation Platform ("TCAP") produces therapies designed to turn "cold" tumors "hot" and be administered in combination with checkpoint therapies and other immuno-modulators to increase their effectiveness. HS-110 is our first biologic product candidate in a series of proprietary immunotherapies designed to stimulate a patient's own T-cells to attack cancer. Our ComPACT technology is the first potential, dual-acting immunotherapy designed to deliver T-cell activation and co-stimulation in a single product. We are currently enrolling patients in our Phase 2 clinical trial for advanced non-small cell lung cancer, in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's nivolumab (Opdivo®) and with Merck's pembrolizumab (Keytruda®). Pelican Therapeutics, a subsidiary of Heat, is focused on the development of co-stimulatory monoclonal antibody and fusion protein-based therapies designed to activate the immune system. For more information, please visit www.heatbio.com.

