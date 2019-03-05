The "Europe Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market By End User Vertical (Automotive, Food Beverages, General Manufacturing, Retail and Others) and Country (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Poland and Others) Trends and Forecasts (2017 2022)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe AMH market was estimated at USD 6,130.25 million in 2016, and is expected to reach USD 10,106.44 million by 2022, witnessing a CAGR of 8.73% during 2017-2022.

Innovations In Food Beverage Industry To Drive The Growth Over Forecast Period

In Europe, the food beverage sector is subject to regulatory changes and constant modification. The ability of the European industry to differentiate itself from other regions has been gained by offering higher quality compared to differentiated products. The focus on high-quality products is supported by the European regulations and the high food safety requirements set by EU Food law. Various stakeholders have underlined the view that the strict food safety requirements and the high quality of products provide a competitive advantage for European manufacturers. In order to maintain the quality and precision, manufacturers are increasing the use of automated machinery in the production line.

Retail Segment To Lead The European Automated Material Handling Market

The retail sector accounts for the largest market share in the AMH industry in Europe. Digitalization and demographic changes are transforming patterns of demand, and resulting in a reduction of total retail floor space. Also, these structural changes alter the location requirements of retailers, which, in turn, results into new or altered concepts that must constantly be provided. So, the retailer is investing incessantly into automated storage systems in order to reduce floor space effectively and efficiently.

United Kingdom Dominated The Europe Automated Material Handling Market

Out of all the countries in the European region, the United Kingdom accounts for the largest market share in the AMH industry. As almost 30% of the jobs in the United Kingdom has the potential to be automated, (which is higher than Japan (21%) and lower than the United States (38%) and Germany (35%)), the scope for automation in the country is expected to be at a decent level. Although last year's Brexit vote sent shockwaves across all industries, the manufacturing industry remained positive. The country is expected to experience an economic slowdown until 2018, and is likely to witness a stable growth rate owing to the estimated strengthening of pound and stability in the political uncertainty.

Industry 4.0 Initiative Aiding The Growth Of Automated Material Handling Market

Europe leads in terms of harnessing automation technologies to improve manufacturing productivity, which is visible from the Industry 4.0 initiative. This initiative aims to provide resources and funding toward building smarter factories. With the Industry 4.0 Plan included in the Budget Law of 2017, the Italian government gave the country a well-structured and comprehensive program of industrial policy. The Italian machine tool, robot, and automation manufacturing industry registered a significant growth, and are expected to grow even further with the aid of the Industry 4.0 initiative.

