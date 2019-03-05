Pubrelco Inc.: Stealth Technologies Inc. Announces New Corporate Image and Website

LARGO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2019 / Stealth Technologies Inc, (OTC PINK: STTH) is pleased to announce the launch of its new brand identity and website, www.StealthTechInc.com.

"Our new corporate identity and image portray a clearer understanding of our business which will support a stronger presence in new and existing markets," said CEO Brian McFadden. "The new website will highlight the award-winning products distributed by Stealth Technologies, and better inform potential customers and the general public as to our business model."

"Additionally, as we progress through 2019, we plan for the new site to be a source of continuous updates about the company, products, and opportunities," said McFadden.

Stealth Technologies is a leading product supplier in both the safety and security markets. The company's primary objective is to provide products that meet the needs and demands of those very rapidly-changing and dynamic markets while creating shareholder value.

Statements included in this update that are not historical in nature, are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipate," "believe," "intends," "estimates," "expect," and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements including, without limitation, those relating to the Company's future business prospects are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, due to factors such as those relating to economic, governmental, technological, and other risks and factors identified from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC.

Contact:

Brian McFadden

investors@stealthtechinc.com

1-800-579-0528

SOURCE: Pubrelco Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/538064/Stealth-Technologies-Inc-Announces-New-Corporate-Image-and-Website