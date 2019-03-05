sprite-preloader
05.03.2019
BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, March 5

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

Results of Annual General Meeting

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a vote on a show of hands, including ordinary resolutions 10 and 11 and special resolutions 12 and 13 under special business of the Company:

Resolution 10. That the Company shall continue in being as an investment trust.

Resolution 11. To grant the Directors authority to allot shares.

Resolution 12. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new ordinary shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury.

Resolution 13. To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

Under Listing Rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:

For & Discretionary%Votes Against%Votes Withheld
Resolution 117,864,591100.0000.004,157
Resolution 217,822,25299.7839,1140.227,382
Resolution 317,829,546100.0000.0039,202
Resolution 417,791,69199.6169,6750.397,382
Resolution 517,850,17399.9411,1930.067,382
Resolution 617,851,36699.9410,0000.067,382
Resolution 717,851,36699.9410,0000.067,382
Resolution 817,814,74899.7249,8430.284,157
Resolution 917,828,99799.8035,0450.204,706
Resolution 1017,819,54699.7545,0450.254,157
Resolution 1117,828,99799.8035,0450.204,706
Resolution 1217,754,04799.38109,9950.624,706
Resolution 1317,808,89099.6955,7010.314,157

5 March 2019


