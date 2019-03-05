BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

Results of Annual General Meeting

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a vote on a show of hands, including ordinary resolutions 10 and 11 and special resolutions 12 and 13 under special business of the Company:

Resolution 10. That the Company shall continue in being as an investment trust.

Resolution 11. To grant the Directors authority to allot shares.

Resolution 12. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new ordinary shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury.

Resolution 13. To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

Under Listing Rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:



http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM



Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:

For & Discretionary % Votes Against % Votes Withheld Resolution 1 17,864,591 100.00 0 0.00 4,157 Resolution 2 17,822,252 99.78 39,114 0.22 7,382 Resolution 3 17,829,546 100.00 0 0.00 39,202 Resolution 4 17,791,691 99.61 69,675 0.39 7,382 Resolution 5 17,850,173 99.94 11,193 0.06 7,382 Resolution 6 17,851,366 99.94 10,000 0.06 7,382 Resolution 7 17,851,366 99.94 10,000 0.06 7,382 Resolution 8 17,814,748 99.72 49,843 0.28 4,157 Resolution 9 17,828,997 99.80 35,045 0.20 4,706 Resolution 10 17,819,546 99.75 45,045 0.25 4,157 Resolution 11 17,828,997 99.80 35,045 0.20 4,706 Resolution 12 17,754,047 99.38 109,995 0.62 4,706 Resolution 13 17,808,890 99.69 55,701 0.31 4,157

5 March 2019