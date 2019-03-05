BizClik Media Announces Publication of the March Edition of Supply Chain Digital

NORWICH, England, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Norfolk-based digital media company BizClik Media has published its latest edition of Supply Chain Digital.

This month's magazine continues to delve into the transformation of the supply chain and procurement landscape and how technology and data are the key drivers.

The cover story for this issue is an exclusive feature on Emmerson Packaging, as Serge Corriveau, Vice President of Supply Chain, explores how the company's supply chain transformation enables it to deliver on its sustainability goals.

"If we're not moving, innovating and changing in a particular part of the business then we look at that as a missed opportunity."

We also speak with KTM Group and how it looks to capture the Asian market. "We started production for both local and export markets just over a year ago," explains Luca Martin, Managing Director at KTM ASIA Motorcycle Manufacturing Inc. "We have big hopes for the Southeast Asian market."

Elsewhere, Angad Banga, Chief Executive Officer at The Caravel Group, discusses how digitisation has disrupted the shipping industry and how the company increased technology means increased opportunity.

In this issue we sent Sophie Chapman to London to speak with Sylvie Noel, Chief Procurement Officer at Covea, as she reaffirms the importance of humans in the ever-evolving digital world. We also examine the connected supply chain with Zetes, delved into the rise of the digital b2b marketplace and took a closer look at the top supply chains, as ranked by Gartner.

Don't forget to read our exclusive digital reports on Edgewell, JDA Software and AB InBev as well.

The issue can be read here.

About Supply Chain Digital

Supply Chain Digital is an innovative, forward thinking 'Digital Community' aimed at providing Procurement & Supply Chain professionals with industry leading news, analysis, features and reports about the world's biggest supply chains.

Supply Chain Digital showcases the very latest supply chain and procurement trends by featuring insights from 'Thought Leaders' across the globe who are implementing 'transformations' inside large scale organisations.

As the fastest growing global community of Procurement & Supply Chain professionals - Supply Chain Digital showcases the latest Industry Best Practices, the latest in Procurement & Supply Chain Technology as well as all the leading Events, Associations and Award-winning companies globally.

About BizClik Media

BizClik Media Ltd is a diverse, multi-platform digital media company focusing on the global B2B marketplace.

We have a passion for great content and we collaborate with the world's most inspiring and innovative business leaders to deliver only the best, most engaging and relevant content to you.

With a trusted and recognised publishing portfolio that is home to over 16 brands, including e-magazines and web platforms, combined with our social media marketing and data marketing tools, we have the experience, approach and know-how, to deliver your brand in front of the people that matter.

www.supplychaindigital.com

Media Contact:

Dale Benton

dale.benton@bizclikmedia.com

+44-(0)-1603-215-071