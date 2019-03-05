BizClik Media Publishes March Edition of FinTech Magazine

NORWICH, England, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Norwich-based digital media company, BizClik Media , has launched the second issue of its newest publication, FinTech Magazine.

This month, FinTech Magazine has travelled to London and Paris to create exclusive video content within this issue from global insurance and finance giants AXA and Travelex.

Following on from the success of the launch issue last month, BizClik Media once again provides readers with the latest insights from industry executives about the digital disruption of finance.

"People are moving from using cash and banknotes to more digital solutions, customers nowadays are looking for a smooth and seamless journey when it comes to actually transacting with any company or organisation," Leonardo Tantari, Global IT Director of Travelex comments on the changing financial landscape.

With around 140 years of experience in the finance sector, cover star Travelex has 1,200 Bureau de Change outlets across more than 100 airports in 27 countries. Tantari discusses the company's next steps, and why people and communication are key.

The issue also includes company reports on global insurance giant AXA (with more exclusive video footage), MLC Life Insurance, Progressive Leasing and PAY-O-MATIC, as well as essential insight from Infosys Finacle, Hyland, Seal Software and Apigee on how technology is continuing to transform insurance and finance.

Read the latest issue here .

