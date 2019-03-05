SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of its Global Digital Advertising Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005585/en/

Global Digital Advertising Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Globally, the digital advertising services platform is gradually taking over the traditional advertising platform because of the former's broad spectrum of capabilities. This category adoption rate is further being supplemented by the widening access to the internet, smartphones, and minimal mobile data prices. These factors are resulting in an impressive spend momentum for the digital advertising services market during the forecast period. Request a Free Sample of this digital advertising services market intelligence report here!

Buyers from the travel industry in the US are increasing their investment in video advertising segment of the digital advertising services market to get an edge above the competitors. It is estimated that this category will witness an investment of nearly $12bn from the travel industry alone in the coming years. South America is witnessing growing popularity of smartphones which is compelling buyers to increase spend on mobile video campaigns and e-mail marketing services to reach a larger customer base. In APAC, nearly 40% of the enterprises are now collaborating with digital advertising agencies to optimize their digital spend and increase their potential customer base.

Insights offered in this digital advertising services market intelligence report include supply market forecasts, pricing strategies, category management, and strategic sourcing insights. The category spend segmentation done in this market intelligence report will guide the investors in identifying the best investment areas as well as help them in identifying cost-saving opportunities in the market. Get free customization of this digital advertising services sourcing and procurement report to get information tailored to your every requirement.

"The viability of a digital advertising agency must be determined by their hard-selling skills. Such skills will aid buyers to appeal to a larger consumer base within a shorter period," says SpendEdge procurement expert Sumit Yadav

This digital advertising market intelligence report has estimated the following cost drivers to influence the category growth in the coming years:

Freelancers will observe faster growth in their market share than agencies

Increase in labor and compliance costs will remain key risks for agencies

Purchase the full digital advertising services market intelligence report here!

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the marketing category provide detailed supply market forecasts, strategic sourcing insights and cost drivers that influence category pricing strategies. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide category management insights and information on the procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Digital advertising services

Category pricing insights

Pricing outlook

Total cost of ownership analysis

Supplier cost structure

Interested to know more about the scope of our market intelligence reports? Download a FREE sample

Cost-Saving Opportunities

Supplier-side levers

Buyer-side levers

Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies

Want customized information from the digital advertising services sourcing and procurement report? Get in touch

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power score

To view the table of contents of this market intelligence report, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for various categories. Now access the latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 7-day FREE trial now

Related Reports:

Global Advertising Production Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Direct Marketing Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005585/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us