Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
05.03.2019 | 16:05
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Command Alkon to Showcase New Digital Technologies at Bauma 2019 That Improve Operational Efficiencies and Reduce Costs

Bauma 2019 Show Features the Latest Innovations Along with Several Demonstration Appointments

MUNICH, Germany, March 05, 2019, the Leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction's Heavy Work, will exhibit their technology solutions at Bauma on April 8-14, 2019. Command Alkon will be demonstrating their latest digital solutions for Dispatch, Production, Back Office, and more at Stand C1.137. These technologies help aggregate, ready mix concrete, and precast suppliers and haulers automate processes, lower costs, and improve customer service.

"Bauma is a force behind innovation and success in the global construction industry," said Michael Hoagland, Manager, EMEA & Asia Sales at Command Alkon. "We are proud to showcase our products and demonstrate how they enhance decision-making, increase visibility, and help to manage by exception this year at Bauma 2019."

Bauma is the largest international meeting place for the industry. The show's global network and digital touchpoints reach the entire industry around the globe, providing visitors and exhibitors access to all markets, target groups, and decision-makers.

Product specialists with a wealth of experience with the biggest names in the heavy material's industry will be in Stand C1.137 to provide 15-minute appointments on Command Alkon's products that maximize productivity, increase efficiencies and drive revenues.

Dates for these appointments include:

Monday 8th April - Friday 13th April, 10.00 - 18.00

  • Optimized Ready Mix Logistics
    Conactive Management
  • Know your Fresh Concrete
    COMMANDassurance
  • Automating the Throughput of your Quarry
    APEX
  • Automate your Precast Production System
    Conactive Process Control Precast
  • Automate your Ready Mix Production System
    COMMANDbatch/ Conactive Process Control
  • Thinking about going Paperless?
    Mobile Solutions
  • Future Proof your Telematics Approach
    TrackIt
  • Take Control of your Quality
    COMMANDqc/ Conactive Quality Control

To schedule an appointment, please visit our webpage.

Expo hours for visitors include:

Monday-Friday09:30-18:30
Saturday08:30-18:30
Sunday09:30-16:30

To learn more about Bauma 2019, visit the website.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world. As the Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction's Heavy Work, we're dramatically improving how contractors, bulk material suppliers, logistics providers, jobsite inspectors, project owners, and more interact. Our See Together, Work Together, and Grow Together capabilities deliver increased productivity, real-time visibility, keen business insights, and certainty of outcomes when building the things that matter. For over 40 years, our people, software and technology have empowered customers to achieve greater levels of quality and profitability across their projects and operations. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Becky Boyd
MediaFirst PR

Karli Langner
Command Alkon


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)