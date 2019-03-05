Command Alkon to Showcase New Digital Technologies at Bauma 2019 That Improve Operational Efficiencies and Reduce Costs

MUNICH, Germany, March 05, 2019, the Leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction's Heavy Work, will exhibit their technology solutions at Bauma on April 8-14, 2019. Command Alkon will be demonstrating their latest digital solutions for Dispatch, Production, Back Office, and more at Stand C1.137. These technologies help aggregate, ready mix concrete, and precast suppliers and haulers automate processes, lower costs, and improve customer service.



"Bauma is a force behind innovation and success in the global construction industry," said Michael Hoagland, Manager, EMEA & Asia Sales at Command Alkon. "We are proud to showcase our products and demonstrate how they enhance decision-making, increase visibility, and help to manage by exception this year at Bauma 2019."

Bauma is the largest international meeting place for the industry. The show's global network and digital touchpoints reach the entire industry around the globe, providing visitors and exhibitors access to all markets, target groups, and decision-makers.

Product specialists with a wealth of experience with the biggest names in the heavy material's industry will be in Stand C1.137 to provide 15-minute appointments on Command Alkon's products that maximize productivity, increase efficiencies and drive revenues.

Dates for these appointments include:

Monday 8th April - Friday 13th April, 10.00 - 18.00

Optimized Ready Mix Logistics

Conactive Management

Conactive Management Know your Fresh Concrete

COMMANDassurance

COMMANDassurance Automating the Throughput of your Quarry

APEX

APEX Automate your Precast Production System

Conactive Process Control Precast

Conactive Process Control Precast Automate your Ready Mix Production System

COMMANDbatch/ Conactive Process Control

COMMANDbatch/ Conactive Process Control Thinking about going Paperless?

Mobile Solutions

Mobile Solutions Future Proof your Telematics Approach

TrackIt

TrackIt Take Control of your Quality

COMMANDqc/ Conactive Quality Control

To schedule an appointment, please visit our webpage .

Expo hours for visitors include:

Monday-Friday 09:30-18:30 Saturday 08:30-18:30 Sunday 09:30-16:30

To learn more about Bauma 2019, visit the website .

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world. As the Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction's Heavy Work, we're dramatically improving how contractors, bulk material suppliers, logistics providers, jobsite inspectors, project owners, and more interact. Our See Together, Work Together, and Grow Together capabilities deliver increased productivity, real-time visibility, keen business insights, and certainty of outcomes when building the things that matter. For over 40 years, our people, software and technology have empowered customers to achieve greater levels of quality and profitability across their projects and operations. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com .

For More Information, Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR



Karli Langner

Command Alkon

