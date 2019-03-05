SpareBank 1 SMN: Trading for own account

On March 5 SpareBank 1 SMN transferred 1,068 Equity Capital Certificates at a price of NOK 93.20 to employees in the banks subsidiaries as bonus.

After this transaction the bank owns 812 ECC's.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

