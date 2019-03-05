The U.S. manufacturer has rolled out its new A-Series modules as the first product using its NGT solar cells, based on larger wafers and a streamlined manufacturing process. But will it be enough to get SunPower back in black?From pv magazine USA. Making high-efficiency solar at scale is a hard game, one that has bested a fair share of companies. And while U.S. panel maker SunPower has managed to become one of the world's largest PV manufacturers on the back on of its Maxeon Interdigitated Back Contact (IBC) solar cells - the highest-efficiency solar products available on the mass market - the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...