WWE (NYSE: WWE) and SBS Belgium today announced a new agreement to broadcast WWE's flagship programs Raw and SmackDown in Belgium.

Every Wednesday beginning March 6, ZES will air a one-hour version of Raw at 10:30 p.m. followed by a one-hour version of SmackDown at 11:30 p.m., both with Dutch-Flemish subtitles. Raw and SmackDown will also be available for catch-up viewing on SBS's video-on-demand platform.

"ZES stands for exciting, lean back and action-packed entertainment and that is exactly what WWE Raw and SmackDown have to offer," said Miguel Casier, Head of Scheduling at ZES. "In addition, WWE is a popular, all-American competition that perfectly suits our baseline, 'USA all day,' and adds extra value to our brand."

"SBS shares WWE's vision and passion for engaging and entertaining our fans," said Stefan Kastenmüller, WWE SVP Group General Manager EMEA. "This partnership to televise Raw and SmackDown allows us to deliver action-packed, family-friendly entertainment and expands our reach in Belgium."

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The Company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE's TV-PG, family-friendly programming can be seen in more than 800 million homes worldwide in 25 languages. WWE Network, the first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network that includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library, is currently available in more than 180 countries. The Company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, Munich and Tokyo.

Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com. For information on our global activities, go to http://www.wwe.com/worldwide/

About SBS Group

SBS Belgium is a multimedia company and member of The Vijver Media group. It is also the company behind the TV channels VIER, VIJF and ZES. In addition, SBS Belgium runs the channels Discovery, TLC, njam! and Play Sports. Where channel VIER's 'smart entertainment' makes the difference for the target group PRP (primarily responsible for purchases) 18-54, FIVE focuses on active women between the ages of 20 and 49. The combination of VIER, VIJF and ZES with these thematic channels ensures that SBS Belgium has a strong and unique selection.

