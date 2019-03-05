A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has recently announced the completion of their latest market opportunity analysis study for a financial services provider. The study highlights how the client was able to spur sales, take better decisions, and identify new market opportunities by leveraging our expertise in offering market opportunity analysis solutions.

Rising customer expectations, increasing popularity of FinTech companies, and regulatory changes have pressurized companies in the financial services industry to expand their operations and gauge the profit potential of untapped market opportunities. However, more than half of financial service companies lack the required capabilities to understand factors affecting profitability and identify areas of strength, to avoid costly mistakes. They struggle when it comes to adapting to market changes, not just in terms of technology, but also in terms of operations, culture, and other facets of the industry.

The business challengeThe client is a well-known financial services provider. The client was struggling to improve sales owing to their inability to develop an accurate business plan and understand the business environment. With the aid of our market opportunity analysis solution, the client wanted to adjust quickly to market changes, forecast sales demand in new geographies, and increase profit margins.

According to the experts at Infiniti Research, "By gaining detailed insights on market demographics and competitive scenario, companies can adapt quickly to the market changes and enhance service offerings."

The solution offeredOur market research experts adopted a comprehensive three-step approach to help the client tackle challenges in the industry. With the help of our market opportunity analysis solution, the client was able to gain detailed insights on market demographics and competitive scenario. This helped them increase sales, take better decisions, and identify new market opportunities. Also, with Infiniti's market opportunity analysis, the client was able to realize savings of 13% in a year.

Infiniti market opportunity analysis helped the client to:

Better understand business environment before expanding their operations

Recognize competitors' strengths and weaknesses, and avoid costly mistakes

Infiniti market opportunity analysis offered predictive insights on:

Implementing a new business plan to strengthen their market position

Adapting quickly to the market changes and enhancing service offerings

