The "Flower Market in United Kingdom: Business Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report presents analysis of flower market in United Kingdom.

Scope

Brief country profile includes general information and main economic indicators and specifies business environment in United Kingdom

Flower market is analyzed by different parameters including domestic production and consumption. Future market development is also estimated

Trade analysis covers data on export and import volumes, dynamics, structure and prices

The report presents profiles of leading producers and lists major suppliers in the country

The report also lists buyers within the sector, and provides results of the purchase activity monitoring, which is achieved by tracking various tenders databases, websites and marketplaces.

Reasons to Buy

Readers will gain an unrivalled in-depth knowledge about the market.

The report will help to manage business environment. This will be achieved through the report's unique analysis providing detailed information about the internal and external factors that affect the market.

Your company's business and sales activities will be boosted by gaining an insight into the flower market in United Kingdom.

The report will help you to find prospective partners and suppliers.

Detailed analysis provided in this report will assist and strengthen your company's decision-making processes.

Topics Covered

1. UNITED KINGDOM PESTEL ANALYSIS

1.1. Political Factors

1.2. Economic Factors

1.3. Social Factors

1.4. Technological Factors

1.5. Environmental Factors

1.6. Legal Factors

2. FLOWER MARKET IN UNITED KINGDOM

2.1. Overview of flower market

2.1.1 Brief review of global and EU flower industry

2.1.2. United Kingdom flower market review: current state and trends

2.1.3. Government regulations on flower market in United Kingdom

2.2. Producers of flower in United Kingdom, including contact details and product range

2.2.1. Producers of roses

2.2.2. Producers of carnations

2.2.3. Producers of other fresh cut flowers

2.2.4. Producers of dried flowers

3. UNITED KINGDOM'S FOREIGN TRADE IN FLOWER

3.1. Export and import of fresh flowers suitable for bouquets: volume, structure, dynamics

3.2. Export and import of fresh carnations: volume, structure, dynamics

3.3. Export and import of fresh roses: volume, structure, dynamics

3.4. Export and import of fresh orchids: volume, structure, dynamics

3.5. Export and import of fresh chrysanthemums: volume, structure, dynamics

3.6. Export and import of other cut flowers and flower buds of a kind suitable for bouquets or ornamental purposes, fresh: volume, structure, dynamics

3.7. Export and import of dried flowers: volume, structure, dynamics

3.8. Export and import of foliage, branches and other parts of flowers: volume, structure, dynamics

4. MAJOR WHOLESALERS AND TRADING COMPANIES IN UNITED KINGDOM

5. CONSUMERS OF FLOWER IN UNITED KINGDOM'S MARKET

5.1. Downstream markets of Flower in United Kingdom

5.2. Flower consumers in United Kingdom

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h4cssj/the_flower_market?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005752/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Crop Farming