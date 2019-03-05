Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 05-March-2019 / 16:15 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Travis Perkins PLC (the 'Company') Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') The Board of the Company was notified on 4 March 2019 of the exercise and sale, of nil cost options under the Travis Perkins Deferred Share Bonus Plan and Travis Perkins Performance Share Plan over the number of ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company by the PDMR as set out below: Name Status No. of Sale Date Number Price Beneficial % shares of Interest exercised Shares o Sold f I S C DSB PSP John PDMR 2,441 24,298 04/03/2019 26,739 GBP14.5713 368,536< Cart 1 er % The Board was also notified on 4 March 2019 of the exercise of options under the Travis Perkins Sharesave Scheme over the number of ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company by the PDMR as set out below: Name Status No. of Exercise Sale Beneficial % of shares Price Price Interest ISC exerci sed John PDMR 1,177 GBP12.74 n/a 369,713<0.1% Carter This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below. For Further information please contact: Helen O'Keefe Deputy Company Secretary +44 (0)1604 685910 Notification of Dealing Form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name John Carter 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial Initial Notification notification/Am endment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB0007739609 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise and subsequent sale of options under the Travis Perkins Deferred Share Bonus Plan & Travis Perkins Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP14.5713 26,739 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate Price Volume Total GBP14.5713 26,739 GBP389,621. 99 e) Date of the transaction 4 March 2019 f) Place of the transaction XLON Notification of Dealing Form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name John Carter 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial Initial Notification notification/Am endment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB0007739609 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of options under the Travis Perkins plc Sharesave Scheme (SAYE) c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP12.74 1,177 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate Price Volume Total GBP12.74 1,177 GBP14,994.9 8 e) Date of the transaction 4 March 2019 f) Place of the transaction XLON ISIN: GB0007739609 Category Code: DSH TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 7726 EQS News ID: 784203 End of Announcement EQS News Service

