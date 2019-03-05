EVS Broadcast Equipment: Publication of a transparency notification

Publication on March 5, 2019, 5.45pm CETRegulated informationEVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

Publication of a transparency notification

(Article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)

EVS Broadcast Equipment has received transparency notifications in the last few days indicating that Degroof Petercam Asset Management crossed different times the threshold of 5%. Here is a summary of the different moves:

Date on which the threshold was crossed voting rights Other financial instruments Total 25/02/2019 5.00 % 0.00 % 5.00 % 28/02/2019 4.94 % 0.00 % 4.94 %

The most recent notification, dated March 1, 2019, contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by: a person that notifies alone

Persons subject to the notification requirement: Degroof Petercam Asset Management SA - Rue Guimard 18 - 1040 Brussels

Transaction date: February 28, 2019

Threshold that is crossed (in %): 5%

Denominator: 14,327,024

Notified details:

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transactions # voting rights # voting rights % voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Degroof Petercam Asset Management SA 436,746 707,679 4.94 % TOTAL 707,679 0 4.94 % 0.00 %

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transactions Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial

Instruments Expiration

date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement Degroof Petercam Asset Management SA TOTAL 0 0 %

TOTAL (A & B) # voting rights % of voting rights TOTAL (A & B) 707,679 4.94 %

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:

Degroof Petercam Asset Management SA has been mandated to exercise the voting rights attached to the shares held by Argenta Pensioenspaarfonds, Argenta Pensioenspaarfonds Defensive, I.I. Equities Belgian Active, DPAM INVEST B Balanced Defensive Growth, DPAM INVEST B Balanced Dynamic Growth, DPAM HORIZON B Balanced Conservative, DPAM INVEST B Equities Belgium, DPAM HORIZON B Balanced Growth, DPAM HORIZON B Equities Belgium and DPAM CAPITAL B Equities Belgium. Degroof Petercam Asset Management may exercize the voting rights at its discretion, in the absence of specific instructions. Degroof Petercam Asset Management SA is controlled by Banque Degroof Petercam SA.

Additional information (translation from the notification made in French):

Bank Degroof Petercam SA uses the exemption of the obligation to aggregate shareholdings (cf. art. 21 of the Royal Decree of 14/02/2008 concerning the disclosure of large shareholdings).

This press release and the notification are available on the EVS website).

Shareholders must declare their ownership in EVS shares as soon as their shareholding passes over/under the 3% thresholdor fax +32 4 361 7089) and to the FSMA. The current number of shares (denominator) to be taken into account is 14,327,024 shares.

ABOUT EVS

EVS is globally recognized as the leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day - and in real-time. The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. For more information, please visit www.evs.com.

Contact:

Yvan ABSIL, Senior Vice President, CFO

Geoffroy d'OULTREMONT, Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Communication

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium

Tel: +32 4 361 70 13. E-mail: corpcom@evs.com ; www.evs.com

Attachment