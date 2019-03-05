sprite-preloader
EVS Broadcast Equipment: Publication of a transparency notification

Publication on March 5, 2019, 5.45pm CET
Regulated information
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

Publication of a transparency notification

(Article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)

EVS Broadcast Equipment has received transparency notifications in the last few days indicating that Degroof Petercam Asset Management crossed different times the threshold of 5%. Here is a summary of the different moves:

Date on which the threshold was crossedvoting rightsOther financial instrumentsTotal
25/02/20195.00%0.00%5.00%
28/02/20194.94%0.00%4.94%

The most recent notification, dated March 1, 2019, contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
Notification by: a person that notifies alone
Persons subject to the notification requirement: Degroof Petercam Asset Management SA - Rue Guimard 18 - 1040 Brussels

Transaction date: February 28, 2019
Threshold that is crossed (in %): 5%
Denominator: 14,327,024

Notified details:

A) Voting rightsPrevious notificationAfter the transactions
# voting rights# voting rights% voting rights
Holders of voting rights Linked to securitiesNot linked to the securitiesLinked to securitiesNot linked to the securities
Degroof Petercam Asset Management SA436,746707,679 4.94%
TOTAL707,67904.94%0.00%

B) Equivalent financial instrumentsAfter the transactions
Holders of equivalent financial instrumentsType of financial
Instruments		Expiration
date		Exercise period or date# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised% of voting rightsSettlement
Degroof Petercam Asset Management SA
TOTAL 00%

TOTAL (A & B) # voting rights% of voting rights
TOTAL (A & B)707,6794.94%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:
Degroof Petercam Asset Management SA has been mandated to exercise the voting rights attached to the shares held by Argenta Pensioenspaarfonds, Argenta Pensioenspaarfonds Defensive, I.I. Equities Belgian Active, DPAM INVEST B Balanced Defensive Growth, DPAM INVEST B Balanced Dynamic Growth, DPAM HORIZON B Balanced Conservative, DPAM INVEST B Equities Belgium, DPAM HORIZON B Balanced Growth, DPAM HORIZON B Equities Belgium and DPAM CAPITAL B Equities Belgium. Degroof Petercam Asset Management may exercize the voting rights at its discretion, in the absence of specific instructions. Degroof Petercam Asset Management SA is controlled by Banque Degroof Petercam SA.

Additional information (translation from the notification made in French):
Bank Degroof Petercam SA uses the exemption of the obligation to aggregate shareholdings (cf. art. 21 of the Royal Decree of 14/02/2008 concerning the disclosure of large shareholdings).

This press release and the notification are available on the EVS website).

Shareholders must declare their ownership in EVS shares as soon as their shareholding passes over/under the 3% thresholdor fax +32 4 361 7089) and to the FSMA. The current number of shares (denominator) to be taken into account is 14,327,024 shares.

ABOUT EVS
EVS is globally recognized as the leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day - and in real-time. The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. For more information, please visit www.evs.com.

Contact:
Yvan ABSIL, Senior Vice President, CFO
Geoffroy d'OULTREMONT, Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Communication
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium
Tel: +32 4 361 70 13. E-mail: corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com

Attachment

  • Link to full press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3f91efa2-d55c-49cf-b52d-c411f97f98d4)

