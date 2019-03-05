Nexa Digital Marketing Agency Appointed as Barceló Hotel Group's Digital Marketing Agency in the Middle East

DUBAI, UAE, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spanish leading hospitality company Barceló Hotel Group has appointed digital marketing agency Nexa as its digital growth and marketing agency for their hotels in the Middle East region.

Based in Dubai, but with offices in New York (USA) and Manchester (UK), the award-winning agency will work in partnership with the group to deliver digital growth strategy, social media and integrated campaigns to drive brand awareness and footfall into Barceló Hotel Group's expanding portfolio of properties.

Currently, Barceló Hotel Group operates four hotels in EAU and it has further plans to expand this portfolio over the coming months.

On speaking of the appointment, Ahmad Shaban Fernandez, Vice President Sales & Marketing - Gulf at Barceló Hotel Group said "I am very pleased with our partnership, as on top of the great reputation Nexa has in the market, they have truly managed to build trust with all key contacts within Barceló Hotel Group. Nexa with no doubt will assist us in reaching out to the right clients within the region, creating the traffic into our portfolio of hotels, current and future."

Amit Vyas, CEO of Nexa, added "We are hugely excited to be working in partnership with Barceló Hotel Group as they break into the Middle East market and build on the strengths and values of the brand's global reputation. We specialise in providing consulting services for companies who want to develop commercial strategies that enable successful business growth through sales and service excellence, and we are looking forward to delivering tangible results throughout 2019."

About Nexa

Established in Dubai in 2005, and with additional offices in Manchester and New York, Nexa is a growth marketing agency which has worked with over 700 clients across a wide range industry sectors, providing high quality, effective and measurable digital marketing campaigns.

Nexa has built a strong track record and in-house capabilities to support clients through a comprehensive portfolio of services including website design, Search Engine Optimization, Social Media Management, Content Marketing and a fully integrated and creative digital marketing strategy.

The company provides complete, full-scale digital services from opportunity identification through to delivery, implementation and support of the final technology. This is packaged and delivered by Nexa's in-house experts, providing 24/7 support for all the company's clients. Nexa clients include some of the best-known companies in the automotive, education, travel, hospitality and other industry sectors.

www.digitalnexa.com

About Barceló Hotel Group

Barceló Hotel Group is a Spanish family run business with over 85 years of history. It is part of the extensive tourism offerings of the Barceló Group including tour operators, incoming services, an airline and 700 travel agencies.

The Barceló Hotel Group is the hotel division of the Barceló Group, which is the 3rd largest chain in Spain and the 29th in the world. It currently operates 250 leisure and city hotels with 4 and 5 stars, and over 54,000 rooms in 22 countries, all marketed under four brands: Royal Hideaway Luxury Hotels & Resorts, Barceló Hotels & Resorts, Occidental Hotels & Resorts and Allegro Hotels.

www.barcelo.com