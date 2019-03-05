Second consecutive Customer Service Department of the Year award for the market leading enterprise legal management company

Wolters Kluwer's ELM Solutions announced that it earned two Stevie Awards for Sales Customer Service, a silver level award for Customer Service Department of the Year Computer Software and a silver levelaward for Best Customer Feedback Strategy. The Stevie Awards for Sales Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. More than 2,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 45 nations, were evaluated in this year's competition.

Wolters Kluwer's ELM Solutions, global provider of enterprise legal management solutions and services for corporate legal and insurance claims organizations, received high marks for improving on high touch, proactive customer service while managing rapid growth of new clients. Stevie Award judges also praised the company's use of innovation to translate customer feedback into process improvements across teams and throughout the organization. This is the second year in a row that the Stevie Awards has honored Wolters Kluwer's ELM Solutions in the Customer Service Department of the Year category. In 2018, the company also won a Golden Bridge Gold Award for Customer Service Department of the Year, a Golden Bridge Bronze Award for New Products and Services (Information Technology Software) for the LegalVIEW BillAnalyzer solution, and a Best in Biz bronze award for Support Department of the Year.

"We are thrilled that the Stevie Awards has again recognized us among best-in-class companies across all industries for our dedication to providing our customers the best possible experience," said Jonah Paransky, Executive Vice President and General Manager for Wolters Kluwer's ELM Solutions. "We are focused on innovation that helps us deepen customer intimacy and provide world-class business outcomes for our clients. These awards reflect our relentless attention to customer service, as exemplified by our Customer Value Lifecycle, which ensures an exceptional customer experience and maximum value at every phase of our customer engagements."

Wolters Kluwer's ELM Solutions is the market-leading provider of enterprise legal spend and matter management and legal analytics solutions. Corporate legal and insurance claims departments and their law firms worldwide trust our flexible, multi-solution approach to help ensure compliance, control costs and collaborate more effectively. This includes Passport, the highest rated ELM solution in the 2017 Hyperion Marketview Legal Market Intelligence Report; TyMetrix 360°, the industry's leading SaaS-based e-billing and matter management solution; and the LegalVIEW portfolio of legal analytics solutions based upon the industry's largest and most comprehensive legal spend database, with more than $128 billion in invoices.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

