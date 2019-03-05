Venture Global Calcasieu Pass Receives Non-FTA Export Authorization from the U.S. Department of Energy

ARLINGTON, Virginia, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture Global LNG, Inc. announces that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Fossil Energy has issued the authorization for Venture Global Calcasieu Pass LNG to export domestically produced liquefied natural gas from its Cameron Parish, Louisiana export facility to non-free trade agreement (FTA) countries. Under the terms of the order, Calcasieu Pass is authorized to export up to 620 billion cubic feet (Bcf) per year of natural gas (1.7 Bcf/day) for a period of 25 years, to commence on the earlier of the date of first export or seven years from the date of the requested authorization. This order follows the DOE's previous authorizations to export to FTA countries, as well as the recent U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Order Granting Authorizations under Sections 3 and 7 of the Natural Gas Act to site, construct and operate the project.

Co-CEOs Bob Pender and Mike Sabel jointly stated, "We are excited that we now have all federal authorizations for our Calcasieu Pass project, and we thank the Department of Energy for their expeditious decision. We are pleased that our Calcasieu Pass buyers - Shell, BP, Edison, Galp, Repsol, and PGNiG - can now deliver our low-cost US-produced energy worldwide, and we are proud to bring the benefit of the DOE's decision to our country and our local communities in Louisiana. We have filed our implementation plans with FERC to commence site works imminently."

The 10 MTPA nameplate Calcasieu Pass facility will employ a comprehensive process solution from Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE) that utilizes mid-scale, modular, factory-fabricated liquefaction trains. Venture Global has executed an integrated turnkey EPC contract with Kiewit to design, engineer, construct, commission, test and guarantee the Calcasieu Pass facility.

The company is also developing the 20 MTPA nameplate Plaquemines LNG export facility and associated Gator Express Pipeline in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana. Plaquemines LNG has executed a binding 20-year SPA with PGNiG.

About Venture Global LNG

Venture Global LNG is a long-term, low-cost provider of LNG to be supplied from resource rich North American natural gas basins. Venture Global LNG's liquefaction process system employs a highly efficient and reliable suite of products supplied by BHGE. Venture Global LNG is developing both the 10 MTPA Venture Global Calcasieu Pass facility (on an approximately 1,000-acre site located at the intersection of the Calcasieu Ship Channel and the Gulf of Mexico) and the 20 MTPA Venture Global Plaquemines LNG facility (on an approximately 630-acre site in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, 30 miles south of New Orleans on the Mississippi River). Venture Global has raised $855 million of capital to-date to support the development of its projects. More can be found at www.venturegloballng.com.

