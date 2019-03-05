GomSpace Receives Payment for the Critical Design Review from Sky and Space Global

STOCKHOLM, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GomSpace Group AB (the "Company") comments on information given in the interim report for the fourth quarter 2018 published on 28 February in which it was disclosed that a payment of T.SEK 20,551 from our customer Sky and Space Global had not been received as anticipated during the fourth quarter 2018.

Today, the full amount has been transferred to our bank account, the amount covers payment for the critical design review.

The payment does not have an impact on our 2018 financials and the situation does not have an impact on our long-term ambitions.

