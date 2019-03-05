Meizhu He, co-founder and president of Ezen Technology Co., Ltd., est Shenzhen, 2014.



SHENZHEN, CHINA, Mar 5, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Meizhu He, co-founder and president of Ezen Technology Co., Ltd., aims to improve wireless signal coverage and data quality for mobile phones, to improve phone calls and surf the internet faster. Ms. He has fifteen years of work experience in wireless, electronics and the Internet industry. She founded Ezen in Shenzhen in 2014. She says Ezen is continually honing its technological edge with the goal of delivering the best products, with the highest quality, every time.Ezen's main products include the Mobile Signal Repeater and the 4G Wireless Router. Mobile Signal Repeaters improve 2G, 3G and 4G signals for mobile phones. A wide range of products cover most of the mobile phone frequencies being used in the world, including single-band, dual-band, triple-band, and quad-band repeaters. 4G Wireless Routers provides internet connection over Wi-Fi and LAN after access to the 4G mobile network and improve internet connections in remote rural areas, construction sites, and other rugged deployments.Ms. He led the redesign of the multiple-band repeater and power-max repeater with a digital screen and manual gain control (MGC) function. She also led development of the 4G outdoor router, which provides faster speeds to internet connections over the 4G mobile network. Most recently, in November 2018, she launched the 27dBm power Pro 5-band repeater, which provides an easy-to-use and comprehensive solution to cover multiple 2G, 3G and 4G mobile phone frequencies with build-in ALC, AGC and gain memory functions. These patented and patent pending innovations have been certified by European Commission's CE 0700 and RoHS Certificates.In the past five years, Ms. He has led the company in expanding to the global market. In 2014, she built a wholesale relationship with resellers in UK, Italy, and Spain. In 2015, she set up the subsidiary Hermony Enterprise Limited in Anguilla, and expanded the business in Europe by appointing local agents in Netherlands, Belgium, and Romania. By 2018, the company's sales volume in Europe, America, Asia, and Africa was rapidly increasing.Ms. He says her next step is to further expand the market to Latin America since about 45% of Latin American population do not have access to the Internet today. As a wireless woman entrepreneur, she has been giving talks to young female entrepreneurs in technology and empowering them to pursue their dreams and build sustainable business with social impact.Media Contact:Shenzhen Ezen Technology Co., Ltd.Contact: Meizhu HeEmail: meizhu.he@outlook.comPhone: +86 15507527337Address: 2030 Caitian Road, Aoxinya Building2905 Futian District, Shenzhen, Guangdong, ChinaCompany Website: http://www.WiseRepeater.comSource: Shenzhen Ezen Technology Co., Ltd.Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.