Cboe Global Markets Reports February 2019 Trading Volume

CHICAGO, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported February monthly trading volume.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of February and year-to-date trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and Revenue Per Contract (RPC), which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME Year-To-Date

February February % January % February February % 2019 2018 Chg 2019 Chg 2019 2018 Chg OPTIONS (contracts, thousands) Year-To-Date Trading Days 19 19

21

40 40

Total Volume 127,817 193,122 -33.8% 154,273 -17.1% 282,090 382,963 -26.3% Total ADV 6,727 10,164 -33.8% 7,346 -8.4% 7,052 9,574 -26.3% FUTURES (contracts, thousands) Year-To-Date Trading Days 19 19

21

40 40

Total Volume 3,825 9,176 -58.3% 4,948 -22.7% 8,773 16,528 -46.9% Total ADV 201 483 -58.3% 236 -14.6% 219 413 -46.9% U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 19 19

21

40 40

Total Volume 21,827 31,862 -31.5% 26,908 -18.9% 48,735 59,019 -17.4% Total ADV 1,149 1,677 -31.5% 1,281 -10.3% 1,218 1,475 -17.4% EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 20 20

22

42 42

Total Notional Value € 188,787 € 233,455 -19.1% € 200,531 -5.9% € 389,318 € 454,093 -14.3% Total ADNV € 9,439 € 11,673 -19.1% € 9,115 3.6% € 9,269 € 10,812 -14.3% GLOBAL FX ($ millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 20 20

22

42 42

Total Notional Value $690,395 $884,134 -21.9% $799,138 -13.6% $1,489,533 $1,821,774 -18.2% Total ADNV $34,520 $44,207 -21.9% $36,324 -5.0% $35,465 $43,376 -18.2%



ADV= average daily volume ADNV= average daily notional value

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology, and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience.

Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.

Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe. In addition, the company is one of the largest stock exchange operators in the U.S. and is a leading market globally for ETP trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

Media Contacts

Analyst Contact







Suzanne Cosgrove Stacie Fleming

Debbie Koopman +1-312-786-7123 +44-20-7012-8950

+1-312-786-7136 scosgrove@cboe.com sfleming@cboe.com

dkoopman@cboe.com

CBOE-V

Cboe, Cboe Volatility Index, and VIX are registered trademarks and Cboe Global MarketsSM is a service mark of Cboe Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/622233/Cboe_Logo.jpg