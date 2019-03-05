sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 05.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

30,00 Euro		+1,00
+3,45 %
WKN: A1JKVH ISIN: IE00B56GVS15 Ticker-Symbol: 8AK 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
ALKERMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALKERMES PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,367
29,811
22:00
29,00
30,00
22:00
05.03.2019 | 22:04
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(1 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Alkermes' Corporate Presentation to be Webcast at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference

DUBLIN, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) announced today that its corporate presentation will be webcast live at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019 at 8:40 a.m. ET (12:40 p.m. GMT) from Boston. The presentation may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.alkermes.com and will be archived for 14 days.

Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The company has a diversified commercial product portfolio and a substantial clinical pipeline of product candidates for chronic diseases that include schizophrenia, depression, addiction, multiple sclerosis and oncology. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Contact:
Alex Braun
Investor Relations
+1 781 296 8493

Alkermes plc Logo

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/616416/Alkermes_plc_Logo.jpg


© 2019 PR Newswire