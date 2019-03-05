InnerWorkings Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK), the leading global marketing execution firm, today announced an extension and expansion of its ongoing relationship with Beam Suntory, a world leader in premium spirits.

Since 2015, InnerWorkings and Beam Suntory have partnered to build a global execution platform to provide enhanced service levels, creative support, innovation, and data insights leveraging InnerWorkings' VALO technology suite. The extension announced today tasks InnerWorkings with expanded geographic and category responsibilities through 2023.

"In less than four years of partnering with InnerWorkings, we achieved tremendous success transforming marketing execution for our vast portfolio of global brands," said Jim Dionne, Senior Director, Global Marketing and Americas Procurement for Beam Suntory. "We are now further expanding InnerWorkings' model by incorporating new categories such as luxury packaging to fuel Beam Suntory's global growth strategy."

"We're extremely proud of what our collective teams have accomplished and view this agreement as both a testament to what we've delivered and a vote of confidence for a more comprehensive partnership," said Ryan Cox, Senior Vice President, BPO Solutions at InnerWorkings. "Our deep expertise in the spirits vertical, powerful technology, and global platform make us the perfect partner for Beam Suntory's marketing supply chain."

About InnerWorkings, Inc.

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) is the leading global marketing execution firm serving Fortune 1000 brands across a wide range of industries. As a comprehensive outsourced enterprise solution, the Company leverages proprietary technology, an extensive supplier network and deep domain expertise to streamline the production of branded materials and retail experiences across geographies and formats. InnerWorkings is headquartered in Chicago, IL and employs more than 2,100 individuals to support global clients in the execution of multi-faceted brand campaigns in every major market around the world. Among the many industries InnerWorkings serves are: retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, not-for-profits, healthcare, food beverage, broadcasting cable, automotive, and transportation. For more information visit: www.inwk.com.

About Beam Suntory Inc.

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon brands, Suntory whisky Kakubin, and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek and Basil Hayden's bourbon, Yamazaki, Hakushu and Hibiki Japanese whiskies, Teacher's, Laphroaig, and Bowmore Scotch whiskies, Canadian Club whisky, Hornitos and Sauza tequila, EFFEN and Pinnacle vodka, Sipsmith and Roku gin, and Midori liqueur.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and a vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

