Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that Alessandro Riva, MD, Executive Vice President, Oncology Therapeutics, has decided to leave the company to pursue another opportunity. Dr. Riva will remain at Gilead through the end of the month. The company has commenced a search for his successor.

Dr. Riva joined Gilead in January 2017 as Senior Vice President, Hematology and Oncology Therapeutics Area Head. During his tenure, he has been instrumental in expanding the company's oncology programs, playing a critical role in the acquisition of Kite Pharma and guiding the strategy and development of Gilead's broader oncology pipeline.

"Under Alessandro's oversight, Gilead has expanded its work in the field of oncology and established itself as the leader in cell therapy with the acquisition of Kite," said John McHutchison, AO, MD, Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Research and Development. "We are well-positioned to continue to grow, and I am confident in the ability of Gilead and Kite to advance our pipeline of novel therapeutics for people living with cancer."

