Quantstamp Expands to Japan with Investment from Nomura Holdings and Digital Garage

TOKYO, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantstamp, a Y Combinator-backed smart contract security company, is proud to announce it is establishing a limited liability company, Quantstamp Japan GK, to assist Japanese startups and enterprises in using secure blockchain technology. This establishment follows significant investment from Nomura Holdings and Digital Garage.

Quantstamp uses computer-based reasoning tools to provide services that help identify and secure vulnerabilities in smart contracts - a key component of blockchain technology. It provides an automated tool for developers and users to check smart contracts for well-known vulnerabilities, as well as white-glove auditing services to help secure large-scale blockchain projects. Its services have been used to secure more than $500 million of transaction value.

"I'm pleased to announce Quantstamp's formal expansion to Japan, Japan is an important market in digital payments," says Richard Ma, co-founder, and chief executive officer of Quantstamp Inc. "We're expanding our presence as we think that the market for smart contract-driven applications here is strong and will only be growing."

"As blockchain technology is adopted in the financial world, smart contracts will play an increasingly important role. Security assurances through auditing and certification will become increasingly indispensable," notes Chuzaburo Yagi, Senior Managing Director in charge of Innovations at Nomura Holdings, Inc. "I believe Quantstamp is well positioned to support this role as they work to secure smart contract technology."

"I think that Quantstamp offers the best service on the market. It's the best solution for identifying and mitigating smart contract vulnerabilities," says Yasuhiro Mimura, Managing Director of DG Incubation Co., Ltd. "With their knowledge and experience on smart contract security, we are hoping for further breakthroughs in the future."

Quantstamp is a leader in smart contract security, preventing security breaches at some of the world's largest blockchain companies. Quantstamp's engineering team is familiar with software security, formal verification, static analysis and have more than 900 Google Scholar citations.

Quantstamp is a blockchain security company that conducts manual audits and automated scans and is developing security products, services, protocols, and other automated security tools powered by QSP. The Quantstamp protocol aims to enhance smart contract security and the reputation of projects that create smart contracts by producing openly accessible scan reports. Get an audit or run a security scan today at https://quantstamp.com/.

