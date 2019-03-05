Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2018

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2019 / Crexendo, Inc. (OTCQX: CXDO), a next-generation CLEC and an award-winning leader and provider of UCaaS, Unified Communications as a Service, broadband internet services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018.

Financial highlights for the fourth quarter of 2018

Consolidated total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased 10% to $3.1 million compared to $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Consolidated service revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased 14% to $2.8 million compared to $2.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Cloud Telecommunications Segment UCaaS service revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased 18% to $2.6 million compared to $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Web Services Segment service revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018 decreased 21% to $189,000, compared to $240,000 for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Consolidated product revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018 decreased 13% to $330,000 compared to $380,000 for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Consolidated operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased 11% to $3.1 million compared to $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.

On a GAAP basis, the Company reported a $(8,000) net loss for the fourth quarter of 2018, or breakeven per diluted common share, compared to net income of $32,000 or breakeven per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Non-GAAP net income was $104,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018, or $0.01 per diluted common share, compared to $150,000 or $0.01 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2017.

EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $26,000 compared to $46,000 for the fourth quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $120,000 compared to $138,000 for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Financial highlights for the year ended December, 2018

Consolidated total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2018 increased 17% to $11.9 million compared to $10.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2017.



Consolidated service revenue for the year ended December 31, 2018 increased 18% to $10.5 million compared to $8.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Cloud Telecommunications Segment UCaaS service revenue for the year ended December 31, 2018 increased 24% to $9.6 million compared to $7.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Web Services Segment service revenue for the year ended December 31, 2018 decreased 21% to $825,000, compared to $1.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Consolidated product revenue for the year ended December 31, 2018 increased 7% to $1.4 million compared to $1.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Consolidated operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2018 increased 11% to $12.1 million compared to $10.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2017.

On a GAAP basis, the Company reported a $(223,000) net loss for the year ended December 31, 2018, or $(0.02) loss per diluted common share, compared to net loss of $(929,000) or $(0.07) loss per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Non-GAAP net income was $287,000 for the year ended December 31, 2018, or $0.02 per diluted common share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $(21,000) or breakeven per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2017.

EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $(114,000) compared to $(628,000) for the year ended December 31, 2017. Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $324,000 compared to $(17,000) for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at December 31, 2018 was $1.9 million compared to $1.4 million at December 31, 2017.

Operating activities provided $452,000 cash for the year ending December 31, 2018 compared to $294,000 cash provided for the year ended December 31, 2017. We used $(7,000) cash for investing activities for the year ending December 31, 2018 compared to $252,000 cash provided by investing activities for the year ended December 31, 2017. Financing activities provided $122,000 cash for the year ending December 31, 2018 compared to $117,000 cash provided for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Steven G. Mihaylo, Chief Executive Officer, commented ' 2018 was a watershed year in our growth. We continued to drive excellence into the business and our results are showing the work, progress and processes we have undertaken. The results for 2018 were promising. I am particularly impressed with the growth in the Cloud Telecommunications Segment service revenue for the year ended December 31, 2018 which increased 24% compared to the year ended December 31, 2017. UCaaS service revenue is our 'bread and butter' and the most important metric that should be used to measure our growth. I believe we can continue to show substantial year over year growth in the coming years. We had many other accomplishments, we reduced our year over year GAAP loss by over 70% in 2018 compared with 2017. On a Non-GAAP basis, the results were even more impressive as we achieved $0.02 earning per diluted common share for 2018. We increased our total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash by $567,000 in 2018.'

Mihaylo added, 'Our cash, current ratio and shareholder equity all showed nice improvements in 2018. We continue to manage the business in every respect. Even with the substantial increases in revenue, we managed to only increase expenses by 11% for the year ended December 31, 2018. We made some necessary investments in infrastructure, in technology and people. Every penny we spend is carefully reviewed and is only used to make certain that Crexendo is providing the top products, services and support in the industry. I am honored to work with such a committed group of men and women who show up every day with the mission to make Crexendo second to none in providing UCaaS services. Our world class Ride The Cloud® UCaaS services will save our customers substantial amounts of money, while increasing their productivity. As more and more companies move to the cloud, we know we are in the right space at the right time. Our team is constantly working to improve for our customers and shareholders. We work every day to increase shareholder value and I am very excited about the future.'

Doug Gaylor, President and COO, stated, "These results are very encouraging, but we know it is only the beginning. Our sales team, and our sales partners work hard every day to get in front of customers and show them the benefits of our services. I work with our teams every day to improve our products, services and keep our costs in line. I share Steve's enthusiasm and excitement for our future.'

Conference Call

The Company is hosting a conference call today, March 5, 2019 at 5:30 PM EST. The dial-in number for domestic participants is 866-682-6100 and 862-298-0702 for international participants. Please dial in five to ten minutes prior to the beginning of the call at 5:30 PM EST and reference Crexendo. A replay of the call will be available until March 12, 2019 by dialing toll-free at 877-481-4010 or 919-882-2331 for international callers. The replay passcode is 43429.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. (CXDO) is a next-generation CLEC and an award-winning leader and provider of UCaaS, Unified Communications as a Service, broadband internet services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i) having 2018 as a watershed year in its growth; (ii) continuing to drive excellence into the business with its results showing the work, progress and processes undertaken; (iii) results for 2018 being promising and being particularly impressed with the growth in the Cloud Telecommunications Segment service revenue; (iv) UCaaS service revenue being 'bread and butter' and the most important metric that should be used to measure growth; (v) believing it can continue to show substantial year over year growth in the coming years: (vi) having many other accomplishments; (vii) cash, current ratio and shareholder equity showing nice improvements in 2018; (viii) continuing to manage the business in every respect; (ix) making some necessary investments in infrastructure, in technology and people; (x) carefully reviewing every penny spent with investments only being used to make certain that it is providing the top products, services and support in the industry; (xi) employees showing up every day with the mission to make it second to none in providing UCaaS services; (xii) world class Ride The Cloud ® UCaaS services saving its customers substantial amounts of money, while increasing their productivity; (xii) being in the right space at the right time; (xiii) team constantly working to improve for its customers and shareholders; (xiv) working every day to increase shareholder value; (xv) being very excited about the future; (xvi) results being very encouraging, but it being only the beginning; (xvii) sales team and its sales partners working hard every day to get in front of customers and show them the benefits of its services; (xvii) management working with teams every day to improve products, services and keep costs in line and (xviii) management sharing enthusiasm and excitement for the future.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 when filed subsequent to this press release; and Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, as well as Form 10-Qs filed with the SEC during 2018. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Crexendo, Inc.

Steven G. Mihaylo

CEO

602-345-7777

Smihaylo@crexendo.com

CREXENDO, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except par value and share data)







December 31,



2018



2017

Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,849



$ 1,282

Restricted cash



100





100

Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $14















as of December 31, 2018 and $19 as of December 31, 2017



419





372

Contract assets



12





3

Inventories



270





131

Equipment financing receivables



67





116

Contract costs



371





379

Prepaid expenses



244





251

Income tax receivable



1





-

Other current assets



-





10

Total current assets



3,333





2,644

















Long-term trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts















of $0 as December 31, 2018 and $10 as of December 31, 2017



10





31

Long-term equipment financing receivables, net



184





58

Property and equipment, net



124





8

Intangible assets, net



167





239

Goodwill



272





272

Contract costs, net of current portion



342





364

Other long-term assets



117





121

Total Assets

$ 4,549



$ 3,737

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 155



$ 79

Accrued expenses



1,131





961

Capital lease obligations



28





-

Notes payable



56





69

Contract liabilities



641





614

Total current liabilities



2,011





1,723

















Contract liabilities, net of current portion



422





374

Capital lease obligations, net of current portion



116





-

Notes payable, net of current portion



-





10

Total liabilities



2,549





2,107

















Stockholders' equity:















Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share - authorized 5,000,000 shares; none issued



-





-

Common stock, par value $0.001 per share - authorized 25,000,000 shares, 14,394,113















shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and 14,287,556 shares issued















and outstanding as of December 31, 2017



14





14

Additional paid-in capital



61,153





60,560

Accumulated deficit



(59,167 )



(58,944 ) Total stockholders' equity



2,000





1,630

















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 4,549



$ 3,737























CREXENDO, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share and share data)



Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended

December 31,



2018



2017



2018



2017

Service revenue

$ 2,767



$ 2,433



$ 10,461



$ 8,840

Product revenue



330





380





1,447





1,347

Total revenue



3,097





2,813





11,908





10,187

Operating expenses:































Cost of service revenue



799





755





3,092





2,717

Cost of product revenue



178





166





727





549

Selling and marketing



897





752





3,403





2,833

General and administrative



1,011





938





4,091





4,072

Research and development



212





181





801





750

Total operating expenses



3,097





2,792





12,114





10,921

































Income/(loss) from operations



0





21





(206 )



(734 )































Other income/(expense):































Interest income



2





2





7





10

Interest expense



(4 )



(4 )



(12 )



(209 ) Other income/(expense), net



(6 )



4





3





11

Total other income/(expense), net



(8 )



2





(2 )



(188 )































Income/(loss) before income tax



(8 )



23





(208 )



(922 )































Income tax benefit/(provision)



0





9





(15 )



(7 )































Net income/(loss)

$ (8 )

$ 32



$ (223 )

$ (929 )































Net income/(loss) per common share:































Basic

$ (0.00 )

$ 0.00



$ (0.02 )

$ (0.07 ) Diluted

$ (0.00 )

$ 0.00



$ (0.02 )

$ (0.07 )































Weighted-average common shares outstanding:































Basic



14,394,113





14,276,729





14,332,092





13,938,342

Diluted



14,394,113





14,732,765





14,332,092





13,938,342





CREXENDO, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)



Year Ended

December 31,



2018



2017

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES











Net loss

$ (223 )

$ (929 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:















Amortization of prepaid rent



-





54

Depreciation and amortization



92





106

Non-cash interest expense



-





201

Share-based compensation



438





573

Amortization of deferred gain



-





(16 ) Changes in assets and liabilities:















Trade receivables



(26 )



(16 ) Contract assets



(9 )



(1 ) Equipment financing receivables



(77 )



123

Inventories



(139 )



39

Contract costs



30





(40 ) Prepaid expenses



32





129

Income tax receivable



(1 )



-

Other assets



14





13

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



246





(73 ) Income tax payable



-





(5 ) Contract liabilities



75





136

Net cash provided by operating activities



452





294

















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Sale of certificate of deposit



-





252

Purchase of property and equipment



(7 )



-

Net cash provided by/(used for) investing activities



(7 )



252

















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Repayments made on capital lease



(10 )



-

Proceeds from notes payable



130





111

Repayments made on notes payable



(153 )



(1,156 ) Proceeds from exercise of options



155





1,162

Net cash provided by financing activities



122





117

















NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH



567





663

















CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH AT THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR



1,382





719

















CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH AT THE END OF THE YEAR

$ 1,949



$ 1,382

















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:















Cash used during the year for:















Income taxes, net

$ (16 )

$ (12 ) Interest expense

$ (12 )

$ (8 ) Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing information:















Issuance of common stock for payment of interest on related-party note payable

$ -



$ 109

Prepaid assets financed through notes payable

$ 97



$ 111

Prepaid assets financed through capital lease obligations

$ 25



$ -

Property and equipment financed through capital lease obligations

$ 129



$ -





CREXENDO, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Segment Financial Data

(In thousands)



Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended

December 31,



2018



2017



2018



2017









As Adjusted









As Adjusted

Revenue:























Cloud telecommunications services

$ 2,908



$ 2,573



$ 11,083



$ 9,141

Web services



189





240





825





1,046

Consolidated revenue



3,097





2,813





11,908





10,187

































Income/(loss) from operations:































Cloud telecommunications services



(85 )



(107 )



(613 )



(1,239 ) Web services



85





128





407





505

Total operating income/(loss)



-





21





(206 )



(734 ) Other income/(expense), net:































Cloud telecommunications services



(2 )



1





5





(183 ) Web services



(6 )



1





(7 )



(5 ) Total other income/(expense), net



(8 )



2





(2 )



(188 ) Income/(loss) before income tax provision































Cloud telecommunications services



(87 )



(106 )



(608 )



(1,422 ) Web services



79





129





400





500

Income/(loss) before income tax provision

$ (8 )

$ 23



$ (208 )

$ (922 )





Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To evaluate our business, we consider and use non-generally accepted accounting principles (Non-GAAP) net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure of operating performance. These measures include the same adjustments that management takes into account when it reviews and assesses operating performance on a period-to-period basis. We consider Non-GAAP net income (loss) to be an important indicator of overall business performance because it allows us to evaluate results without the effects of share-based compensation, rent expense paid with common stock, interest expense paid with common stock, and amortization of intangibles. We define EBITDA as U.S. GAAP net income (loss) before interest income, interest expense, other income and expense, provision for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA provides a useful metric to investors to compare us with other companies within our industry and across industries. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted for share-based compensation, and rent expense paid with stock. We use Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to review and assess operating performance. We also believe use of Adjusted EBITDA facilitates investors' use of operating performance comparisons from period to period, as well as across companies.

In our March 5, 2019 earnings press release, as furnished on Form 8-K, we included Non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. The terms Non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and are not measures of operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, Non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss or other consolidated income statement data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations include, but are not limited to:

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

they do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

they do not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debt that we may incur;

they do not reflect income taxes or the cash requirements for any tax payments;

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will be replaced sometime in the future, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;

while share-based compensation is a component of operating expense, the impact on our financial statements compared to other companies can vary significantly due to such factors as the assumed life of the options and the assumed volatility of our common stock; and

other companies may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA only as supplemental support for management's analysis of business performance. Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are calculated as follows for the periods presented.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In accordance with the requirements of Regulation G issued by the SEC, we are presenting the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures and reconciling the unaudited Non-GAAP financial metrics to the comparable U.S. GAAP measures.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income/(Loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income/(Loss)

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended

December 31,



2018



2017



2018



2017









As Adjusted









As Adjusted



(In thousands)



(In thousands)

U.S. GAAP net income/(loss)

$ (8 )

$ 32



$ (223 )

$ (929 ) Share-based compensation



94





92





438





573

Amortization of rent expense paid in stock, net of deferred gain



-





-





-





38

Amortization of intangible assets



18





23





72





96

Non-cash interest expense



-





3





-





201

Non-GAAP net income/(loss)

$ 104



$ 150



$ 287



$ (21 )































Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per common share:































Basic

$ 0.01



$ 0.01



$ 0.02



$ (0.00 ) Diluted

$ 0.01



$ 0.01



$ 0.02



$ (0.00 )































Weighted-average common shares outstanding:































Basic



14,394,113





14,276,729





14,332,092





13,938,342

Diluted



14,902,330





14,732,765





15,095,262





13,938,342





Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income/(Loss) to EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended

December 31,



2018



2017



2018



2017









As Adjusted









As Adjusted



(In thousands)



(In thousands)

U.S. GAAP net income/(loss)

$ (8 )

$ 32



$ (223 )

$ (929 ) Depreciation and amortization



26





25





92





106

Interest expense



4





4





12





209

Interest and other expense/(income)



4





(6 )



(10 )



(21 ) Income tax provision/(benefit)



-





(9 )



15





7

EBITDA



26





46





(114 )



(628 ) Share-based compensation



94





92





438





573

Amortization of rent expense paid in stock, net of deferred gain



-





-





-





38

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 120



$ 138



$ 324



$ (17 )

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/538021/Crexendo-Reports-Financial-Results-for-the-Fourth-Quarter-and-Year-Ended-December-31-2018