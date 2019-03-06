AuctionTime.com Gears up for April 17th Construction Equipment Auction the Week of Bauma

LINCOLN, Nebraska, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com is currently accepting construction equipment consignments and equipment packages ahead of a massive online-only auction set for April 17th. The sale includes a large number of cranes and rigging equipment assets, which will be advertised in print and online through AuctionTime.com, CraneTrader.com, and CraneTrader EMEA, an international print magazine that will debut at the industry's biggest trade show, Bauma, held in Munich, Germany, the week ahead of the auction.

AuctionTime.com, which is a product of Nebraska-based tech company Sandhills Publishing, allows sellers to leverage exposure across multiple channels to reach buyers worldwide. Its auction listings are advertised online on AuctionTime.com and in print in the AuctionTime magazine in the weeks ahead of the sale. Construction equipment listed on AuctionTime.com is also advertised through MachineryTrader.com, CraneTrader.com, ForestryTrader.com, and OilfieldTrader.com, where auction listings appear first in user search results. Sellers also have the opportunity to capitalize on cross-exposure through Sandhills' international construction equipment brands, which include Machinery Trader Resale Weekly, Machinery Trader Cantierissimo Carrellistica, tp-Business.fr, and MaquinariaOP among others. With AuctionTime's combination of weekly online-only auctions, competitive listing rates, and extensive advertising in the weeks ahead of the sale, AuctionTime sellers bring better results and reap higher auction proceeds and profits.

"With the distribution of CraneTraderEMEA at Bauma, auctioneers and equipment dealers selling construction equipment, cranes, and rigging equipment have an opportunity to leverage exposure to a captive audience of heavy iron buyers at the world's largest construction equipment trade show," notes Stephanie Olberding, Director of North American Construction at Sandhills Publishing. "AuctionTime's upcoming spring equipment auction is a unique opportunity to capitalize on seasonal demand and sell high-dollar equipment domestically and worldwide."

Visit Machinery Trader and CraneTrader at Bauma April 8th through 14th in hall C4 at stand 335. Interested in consigning equipment or selling individual assets or packages in AuctionTime.com's spring construction equipment sale? Visit AuctionTime.com to find an auctioneer or contact AuctionTime directly at (800) 334-7443.

Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Publishing-an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

