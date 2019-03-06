Yext Reveals New Oxford Circus London Headquarters, Substantial Team Growth

Yext plans to hire more than two hundred new employees by 2024 in its new 15,600 square foot office in the heart of NoHo

LONDON, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc., the leader in Digital Knowledge Management (DKM), has revealed its new London headquarters for Northern Europe, and the company's plans to hire more than two hundred new employees over the next five years.

The new 15,600 square foot office is three times the size of the company's current Golden Square site, reflecting the company's rapid growth and the expansion of the team. Prominently located near Oxford Circus in the heart of NoHo, the new office will be in the centre of a fashionable and desirable London "village". The location is also home to the world's leading internet, fashion, media and marketing companies such as the BBC and Facebook.

Wendi Sturgis, CEO of Yext Europe, Yext comments: "Off the back of opening a new and larger office in Washington DC and doubling our workforce in France, our new London office is yet another stride in Yext's global expansion. We are expanding our presence in London to meet growing demand for our technology as businesses recognise the need for a platform to provide perfect answers to their customers."

In addition to providing a larger and innovative workspace for the Yext team, the ambition for the new office is to offer a Yext branded space to entertain clients and host marketing and technology industry events.

Jon Buss, Managing Director for UK and Northern Europe, continues: "We're seeing strong momentum in the U.K. as some of the biggest brands in the world partner with us to provide perfect answers to their customers everywhere. Yext continues to invest in this market to support our rapid growth."

Yext will occupy the top (7th) floor of UK House, a landmark building sitting on an island site. The building itself offers a renovated lobby, common lounge, and modern amenities for employees. The offices boast outdoor terraces within lightwells in the building. Situated between Oxford Street and Tottenham Court Road Underground station, and close to numerous bus routes, the office provides good transport links for employees and is surrounded by local attractions.

About Yext

Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) is the leading Digital Knowledge Management (DKM) platform. Yext's mission is to give companies control over their brand experiences across the digital universe of maps, apps, search engines, voice assistants, and other intelligent services that drive consumer discovery, decision, and action. Today, thousands of businesses including brands like Taco Bell, Rite Aid, and Steward Health Care use the Yext Knowledge Engine to manage their digital knowledge in order to boost brand engagement, drive foot traffic, and increase sales.

Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C area. For more information, visit www.yext.com.

