Will support expansion of electric motor vehicle business in Europe

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that it would start construction of a new plant on the premises of its subsidiary Mitsubishi Electric Automotive Czech s.r.o (MEAC) in Slaný, Czech Republic. The new factory will enable MEAC to increase its mass production of motor and inverter systems for electric vehicles, such as the company's integrated starter-generator (ISG) systems for 48V hybrid vehicles, which are expected to see rapid growth in demand, especially in Europe.

*Mitsubishi Electric Begins Mass-producing Auto Industry's First Crankshaft ISG System for 48V Hybrid Vehicles

http://www.mitsubishielectric.com/news/2017/1026-b.html (October 26, 2017)

Aiming to expand the scale of its automotive equipment business, Mitsubishi Electric is developing a range of advanced automotive products by applying its extensive proprietary technologies in the fields of power electronics, vehicle integration control and high-density coil winding for motors.

Outline of MEAC New Plant Location Slaný, Czech Republic Building Area Single story and total floor space of 9,880 m2 Purpose Production of motors and inverters for electric-motor vehicles Investment 1,200 million JPY Start of Operation April 2020 Environmental Measures LED lighting, Mitsubishi Electric-brand refrigerant/water combined air conditioning system (adoption of low GWP refrigerant/compliance with European environmental standard)

About MEAC Representative Shigeru Shiroyama Employees 423 Location Politickych veznu 1564 274 01, Slaný, Czech Republic Investment ratio Mitsubishi Electric Corporation 90% Mitsubishi Electric Europe, B.V. 10% Capital 350,000,000 CZK Main products Production and sales of ISG motors, alternators, starter motors, electric power-steering motors and control units (as of the end of January 2019)

