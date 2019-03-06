Brenntag Reports Strong Growth in Financial Year 2018 With an All-time High in Operating EBITDA

ESSEN, Germany, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brenntag (WKN A1DAHH), the global market leader in chemical distribution, posted a good financial year 2018. Its two KPIs operating gross profit and operating EBITDA both showed a clear increase due primarily to good organic growth. All Group regions contributed to the growth. The acquisitions also made the sound contribution to earnings that had been anticipated.

Sales amounted to 12,550.0 million EUR in financial year 2018, a year-on-year increase of 10.2% on a constant currency basis (+6.9% as reported). Operating gross profit rose by 7.5% on a constant currency basis (+4.2% as reported) to 2,660.9 million EUR. Operating EBITDA also increased, rising by 8.4% year on year on a constant currency basis (+4.7% as reported) to 875.5 million EUR. All performance indicators therefore reached all-time highs.

Profit after tax came to 462.3 million EUR in financial year 2018 and was therefore well above the prior-year figure of 362.0 million EUR. At 2.98 EUR, earnings per share were at their highest level since the stock market flotation in 2010. On this basis, the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of 1.20 EUR per share (2017: 1.10 EUR) at the General Shareholders' Meeting on June 13, 2019. By increasing the payout by 9.1%, Brenntag is continuing its policy of paying a higher dividend each year, thereby allowing shareholders to participate appropriately in the company's growth.

Steven Holland, CEO Brenntag AG, said, "2018 was a year of good growth for Brenntag. We grew in all regions and lifted operating EBITDA to an all-time high. Our large region North America, which delivered a very good, broad-based performance, is particularly worthy of note. In the EMEA region, the internal initiatives geared to increasing efficiency delivered results in financial year 2018. We also continued to systematically execute our acquisition strategy and expand our presence and offering in attractive regions and industries during the past year. This, too, resulted in positive contributions to earnings."

In a more challenging economic environment, Brenntag expects to see growth in KPIs operating gross profit and operating EBITDA in financial year 2019.

Find all figures and details for Financial Year 2018 on Brenntag's website: https://www.brenntag.com

