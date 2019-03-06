Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Skoda and Bentley Drivers to Continue to Enjoy Driving with TomTom Traffic

Geneva Motor Show: TomTom (TOM2) today announced that it has been awarded a multi-year extension to an existing European deal to provide its traffic service to Volkswagen Group car brands. They include Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Volkswagen Nutzfahrzeuge, Skoda, Lamborghini and Bentley. In addition, TomTom has been chosen as the traffic service provider for Audi vehicles in China and Japan.

TomTom Traffic is used by car manufacturers, governments, app developers and enterprises across a range of mobility applications. For drivers, TomTom Traffic provides an accurate, real-time traffic information service, which helps drivers make better decisions and save time on their journey.

Antoine Saucier, Managing Director, TomTom Automotive, comments: "Automakers choose TomTom Traffic for its accuracy, freshness and reliability. Volkswagen Group's renewal of their deal with us, and extension to include Audi in Asia, is a fantastic endorsement of our superiority."

