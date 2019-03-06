Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2019-03-06 / 07:00 *PRESS RELEASE* R. STAHL and R. STAHL for Charity e.V. support children in the region and worldwide with a total of EUR 85,000 Waldenburg, 6 March 2019 - R. STAHL and the non-profit association R. STAHL for Charity e.V., founded by the company in 2014, supported five regional and international organisations and projects, which help children in need, with donations last year. A total of EUR 85,000 was donated. EUR 20,000 each went to the association Lichtblick-TAK e.V. based in Künzelsau and Heilbronn, as well as the international organizations SOS Kinderdorf, Plan International and Operndorf Afrika, another EUR 5,000 to the Albert-Schweitzer-Kinderdorf in Waldenburg. The two Executive Board members of R. STAHL, Dr. Mathias Hallmann and Volker Walprecht, presented the donation cheque in the amount of EUR 20,000 to Hannelore Weber of Lichtblick-TAK e.V. at R. STAHL's corporate headquarters in Waldenburg last week. "Children and families need special support from society. We see it as part of our corporate responsibility to make a contribution - regionally and globally," said Dr. Hallmann at the handover. Lichtblick-TAK e.V. offers support for children, teenagers and young adults in coping with bereavements in the family. "We help young people and their families in Künzelsau-Gaisbach and Heilbronn to find new strength, orientation and confidence in their lives. We are very pleased about the great appreciation of our work, which R. STAHL expresses with its generous donation", said Hannelore Weber. In 2008, the association received the honorary award of the state of Baden-Württemberg for its work. The Albert Schweitzer Kinderdorf in Waldenburg, which is supported with EUR 5,000, is an international, non-denominational and non-partisan association that feels particularly attached to the ideas and ethics of Albert Schweitzer and respects the personality and individual character of children. The donation will be used to finance an urgently needed minibus. The SOS Kinderdörfer (SOS Children's Villages), which are present in all parts of the world, offer children whose biological parents cannot look after them the opportunity to grow up in a family environment. In 2017, there were a total of 2,740 SOS facilities worldwide, in which more than 81 thousand children lived. These projects are run and financed by a network of over 130 SOS associations. Plan International is committed to a world in which children can develop freely and in which children are treated with dignity and respect, regardless of origin, religion or political situation. With the donation the two projects "Education for children in Malawi" and "Vocational training for young people in Sudan" are supported. The Operndorf Afrika (Opera Village Africa) is an international art project that has been under way in Burkina Faso/Westafrica since 2009 and goes back to the idea of the German artist Christoph Schlingensief. Since 2011, the project has been under the patronage of former Federal President Horst Köhler. With the Opera Village Africa, a place of international encounter has been created, where people of different origins can work artistically and exchange ideas about art. *Note* Photos included in this press release are available for download in the folder COMPANY under: https://r-stahl.com/en/global/corporate/news/press-material/ [1] *Contact* R. STAHL AG Am Bahnhof 30, 74638 Waldenburg (Württ.) Dr. Thomas Kornek Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Communications T: +49 7942 943-1395 E: thomas.kornek@stahl.de *About R. STAHL - www.r-stahl.com* R. STAHL is the world's leading supplier of electrical and electronic products and systems for explosion protection. 