New and highly efficient manufacturing process for an active ingredient for body care products and decorative cosmetics

Significantly more efficient industrial production of the active ingredient, which has a clinically proven health benefit

Medium-term annual sales potential in the double-digit million-euro range

c-LEcta, a global technology leader in the fields of enzyme engineering and bioprocess development for regulated markets such as the food and pharmaceutical industries, has developed a new and highly efficient manufacturing process for an active ingredient in body care products. c-LEcta's fermentative production process enables much more efficient industrial production of this active ingredient, which has a proven skin protection effect. It is used, for example, in anti-aging and skin protection products and opens up another multi-billion-euro market for c-LEcta.

For the fermentative manufacturing process, c-LEcta's scientists developed a new microorganism using targeted changes in the metabolic properties, which contributes to exceptionally high yields in the production of active ingredients.

Dr. Andreas Buthe, Head of Innovation and Senior Business Development Manager at c-LEcta, played a key role in the development: "We are proud to have again been able to demonstrate the innovative power of our unique technology platform with this manufacturing process. Following the successful establishment of the process, we are now beginning to implement industrial scale-up and commercialization."

Due to the cost-intensive manufacturing process, the active ingredient has so far only been contained in expensive premium products. c-LEcta's optimized bioprocess now makes it possible to use the active ingredient in cheaper cosmetics and to provide a wide range of products with versatile care properties.

"With the development of this bioprocess, we have not only reached an important technical and scientific milestone. We are also providing the cosmetics industry with a more cost-effective source of supply, thereby contributing to a wider availability of the scientifically proven benefits of the active ingredient for consumers in everyday use," explains Dr. Marc Struhalla, co-founder and CEO of c-LEcta. The development of c-LEcta's own products, which can be marketed by c-LEcta directly to various customers worldwide, is part of the Leipzig-based company's growth strategy. The second pillar are strategic, equal partnerships with established industrial companies in which c-LEcta makes targeted use of the potential of global megatrends. c-LEcta attributes an annual sales potential in the double-digit million-euro range to the marketing of the body care active ingredient in the medium term.

About c-LEcta

c-LEcta is a fully integrated world-leading biotechnology company with a focus on enzyme engineering and application in regulated markets like the food and pharma industries. The company is based in Leipzig, Germany, and has established itself as a leading player in the realization of high-value biotech products, either in the form of in-house developments or in close cooperation with industry. The company currently employs more than 60 people.

c-LEcta delivers cost-efficient and sustainable production processes which open new markets and allow for better penetration of existing markets. The company is characterized by fast and efficient development of best-in-class biotech solutions and a rapid and successful market introduction and commercialization of the resulting products. This enables c-LEcta to leverage the unique potential of its core technologies. c-LEcta has a proven track record of more than ten successfully commercialized high-value industrial biotech products.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305006092/en/

Contacts:

cometis AG

Maximilian Franz

Phone: +49 (0) 611 205855 22

Fax: +49 (0) 611 205855 66

e-mail: franz@cometis.de