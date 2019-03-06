Edison Investment Research - Pharmaceuticals & healthcare - ASIT biotech: ASIT has announced the publication of mode of action data from its first Phase III study for its gp-ASIT+ product for grass pollen allergies. This is supportive of ASIT's short-course adjuvant-free approach to allergy vaccination. The study demonstrated both immunological and symptomatic responses that persisted until the end of the pollen season.ISIN: BE0974289218

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...