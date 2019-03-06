The share capital of Copenhagen Capital A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 7 March 2019 in the temporary ISIN below. Temporary ISIN: DK0061136215 --------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Copenhagen Capital Præf, nye ex udb 2018 --------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 1,714,287 shares (DKK 1,714,287) --------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 1.75 --------------------------------------------------------------- Dividend: Ex dividend 2018 --------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: CPHCAP PREF N --------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 169898 --------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: CPH Equities intraday cross CCP/ 14 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no: MiFID II tick size table / 230 --------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XCSE --------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=712818