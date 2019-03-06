Hexagon Composites ASA: Mandatory notification of trade - options

Reference is made to the announcement of 1 April 2016, in which Hexagon Composites ASA (the "Company") announced the grant of 925,000 share options to employees under its employee share option program, each at a strike price of NOK 20 per share.

Pursuant to the grant, the entitled employees in said share option program have exercised a total number of 75 000 of said options, each at the defined strike price. The Company has resolved to settle the economic value of the exercised options through transfer of shares held in treasury and has therefore on 6 March 2019 transferred in total 27 978 treasury shares to the employees as settlement of the exercised options. After the transaction, the Company holds 2 303 191 treasury shares, representing 1.38% of total shares outstanding.

Shares have been delivered to primary insiders as follows:

Primary insider: Options exercised Shares received: Holding after options exercised: Frank Häberli 50 000 18 652 40 365 shares

180 000 options

For more information:

David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagongroup.group (mailto:david.bandele@hexagongroup.group)





Hiva Ghiri, VP Investor Relations, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com (mailto:hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

