Frankfurt (ots) - creditshelf, pioneer in the field of digital SME financing in Germany, wins the Runner-Up at the AltFi Awards in the category "Alternative Financial Platform of the Year". The award is presented annually to crowdfunding, peer-to-peer lending and invoice finance platforms that have driven innovation, expanded access to financial services, committed to transparency, delivered excellent all-round customer experience and have grown significantly over the past twelve months.



"We are very pleased to receive the award 'Alternative Financing Platform of the Year'. The award honours our business model, which I developed throughout many hours together with my founding partner and COO Dr. Daniel Bartsch. The AltFi Community unites the top experts of the alternative finance and FinTech world. To be honored by this community is a very special recognition for us and makes us proud of having built creditshelf together", explains Dr. Tim Thabe, CEO and founding partner of creditshelf.



In addition, creditshelf received another award in the category "PR / Marketing Department of the Year". The prize is awarded to companies for significant marketing campaigns in the field of alternative financing. The award recognizes campaigns that have significantly increased the company's profile in alternative finance/ fintech over the past year and demonstrated its industry expertise, to the benefit of its customers. In addition, those marketing departments are honoured that have wide-ranging experience, covering many niches within fintech, employing a number of well-known industry commentators/ representatives and who are excellent communicators and know how to deal with journalists.



"Marketing and communication for a FinTech company is a challenging task, especially if you set yourself the goal of being present 360 degrees for the target group and building your own media channels. We are active on numerous social media channels and have our own newsletter, mailing and telephone marketing campaings. In addition, we implement various event cycles and continuously work on our website as well as the further personalisation and automation of all our marketing activities. Online performance marketing is an important component of our digital process, but print media also complement our communications mix: with creditshelf magazine, we have created our own channel with high-quality content. In addition, we maintain annual partnerships with selected media houses. Investor relations and expert PR are also important components of communication for us. We are delighted that our comprehensive concept has been well received and that we have been honoured for our campaigns and our communications mix," continues Dr. Tim Thabe.



AltFi provides market-leading news, insights and data on the rapidly growing alternative finance and fintech world. Our core focus is on alternative lenders, including both peer-to-peer/marketplace lenders and direct lenders as well as investment in alternative credit, equity crowdfunding, challenger banks and robo-advice. In addition, AltFi runs major industry conferences and seminars globally, and our sister company AltFi Data is widely regarded as the premier source of institution-grade analytics for alternative finance.



Dr. Tim Thabe is founder and CEO of creditshelf and former COO of the international Corporate and Institutional Clients Business of UBS. He has more than 10 years of credit risk experience as a senior credit officer and rating advisor for UBS and Goldman Sachs. Dr. Tim Thabe holds an Executive MBA from Kellogg-WHU, is a CFA charterholder and completed a PhD focusing on credit rating from the University of Mannheim.



creditshelf is a pioneer in the field of digital SME financing in Germany arranging loans via its easy- to-use online platform www.creditshelf.com . Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, creditshelf positions itself as a market and technology leader in the fast-growing business of digital SME financing in Germany. As a provider of SME finance, creditshelf has developed its platform to meet the financing needs of German SME borrowers through loans funded by investors interested in this asset class. In this process, creditshelf offers to arrange loans enabling small and medium- sized enterprises to access highly attractive financing alternatives. At the same time, creditshelf offers professional investors access to SME financing opportunities. The core competencies of creditshelf include the selection of suitable credit projects, the analysis of the creditworthiness of potential borrowers, the provision of credit scoring as well as risk adjusted loan pricing. creditshelf receives fees for its services from both SME borrowers and investors.



