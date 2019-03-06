On the March 15th, 2019 Reply will launch the second edition of the Reply Code Challenge. This year the team-based coding competition will be open to professional coders and students, with a Standard Challenge and a Teen Edition, specific for teenagers from the ages of 14 to 19.

1. Prove and improve yourself. You will be faced with problems that you haven't experienced before in your daily life, which will allow you to test your coding skills. The Reply Code Challenge simulates a working environment, meaning your skills will be challenged on a whole new level.

2. Be innovative to give the best solution. There are many ways to approach a problem, many ways to solve it and many programming languages that can be used. The Reply Code Challenge gives you the chance to innovate, be disruptive and develop revolutionary ideas.

3. Coding is the new fun. Solving challenging problems, connecting with people, getting to know new programming languages: you can expect to have a lot of fun along the way! The Reply Code Challenge provides the opportunity to do what you love, together with fellow coders and to win amazing prizes: a MacBook Pro for each team member for the Standard Challenge and €5,000 euros to be divided among the members for the Teen Edition.

So, what are you waiting for?

Sign up at challenges.reply.com, create your team and connect online on March 15th: the Reply Code Challenge is coming soon!

