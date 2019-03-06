Red Herring Names Nexford University in Top 100 Companies for Tech Innovation

WASHINGTON, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Next-generation online university Nexford announced today it has been shortlisted for the prestigious Red Herring Top 100 North America award for its innovative use of technology including data science and artificial intelligence (AI) to improve access to education for learners across the globe.

Based in Washington DC, Nexford University aims to use technology to enable greater social and economic mobility by providing learners access to high-quality, affordable, dynamic education that prepares them for the global workplace. Nexford's addition to the shortlist comes after two rigorous judging phases, making it the first university to be shortlisted in the award's 25-year history.

The Red Herring Top 100 North America award acknowledges the most innovative technology companies from a pool of hundreds of entrants from across North America, based on disruptive and technological impact, proof of concept, growth rate, and social value.

"Being shortlisted as a top technology innovator reinforces Nexford's unique approach to higher education, which is driven by data science and creative software engineering. Our use of technology allows learners to access a global curriculum, connect with peers and faculty, and graduate with real-world business skills," says Nexford's Chief Technology Officer, Paul Coleman.

Publisher and CEO of Red Herring, Alex Vieux, says: "This year was rewarding, beyond all expectations. There are many great companies generating really innovative and disruptive products in North America. We had a very difficult time narrowing the pool and selecting the finalists. Nexford University shows great promise and therefore deserves to be among the finalists."

Dr Sonal Minocha, Chief Partnerships Officer and Professor of Management at Nexford University, says: "We're delighted that Nexford has been recognized for the innovative way in which we blend intelligent technology and human expertise to deliver a next-generation learning experience."

"The 100% online format allows a personalized, flexible and engaging experience for our learners. With the mastery of workplace competencies at Nexford's core, we're helping graduates become tomorrow's confident job seekers and job creators," she says.

Nexford's CTO Paul Coleman says: "Nexford will continue to innovate smart technology to improve access to affordable education for global learners, so they can forge ahead in their careers."

The final round of the award will see Nexford present live in front of a panel of judges in California in May before the winner is announced. Previous winners include companies such as Datanomic (acquired by Oracle); Netbreeze (acquired by Microsoft); and Waze (acquired by Google).

