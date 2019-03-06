Sangui BioTech International Inc.: Patent granted to Sangui for possible Septic Shock treatment

WITTEN / ACCESSWIRE / March 06, 2019 / The European Patent Office has granted a patent for Sangui's proposed technology/treatment (SBT 102) for septic shock patients, effective March, 6, 2019*. The patent follows up on animal studies carried out by the ECCPS (Excellence Cluster Cardio-Pulmonary System**), Giessen, Germany.

The studies conducted by the ECCPS have resulted in proof-of concept data, utilizing a related technology to Sangui's unique hemoglobin oxygen carrier technology which is already successfully employed by Granulox, a medical device for treatment of chronic wounds. Granulox is distributed by Sastomed GmbH, a fully owned subsidiary of Mölnlycke Health Care GmbH.

The co-authors of the ECCPS studies, Prof. Dr. Ralph Schermuly and Prof. Dr. Ardeshir Ghofrani, come to the conclusion: "We conclude that the intraperitoneal application of SBT 102 is an innovative and effective therapy to avoid tissue hypoxemia. The restoration of intestinal oxygenation will have impact on tissue integrity and finally patient survival."

* Subject to Opposition Period of 9 Months (Article 99 EPC).

** The ECCPS (www.eccps.de) is a joint centre of the Justus-Liebig-University Giessen, the Goethe University Frankfurt and the Max-Planck-Institute for Heart and Lung Research in Bad Nauheim in the field of heart and lung research.

