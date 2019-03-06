Edison Investment Research - Property - Regional REIT: Regional REIT (RGL) will report its FY18 results on 28 March 2018. Several recent updates provide us with comfort that the company is on track to meet our unchanged expectations for strong total returns in FY18, and for income growth in FY19. We expect the latter to be driven by the reinvestment of disposal proceeds, occupancy and rental growth, and interest savings from the repayment of higher-cost debt.ISIN: GG00BYV2ZQ34

